MONTPELIER – Friday saw public health restrictions on lodging and bars soften as Gov. Phil Scott announced another “spigot turn” amid a slow spread of COVID-19 in Vermont.
During a news conference Friday, Scott announced restaurants would now be able to offer bar seating again with certain public health guidelines in place and hotels and other lodging businesses would be allowed to book to full capacity.
Invoking commentary made Tuesday by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease’s director Dr. Anthony Fauci about Vermont “starting from a really good place” as it reopens with COVID-19 continuing its spread, Scott said he believed this latest reopening step could be managed safely.
“We can take these steps forward and continue to see low case counts,” Scott said. “We’ve proven that since April, where we first began reopening.”
What does this latest step mean for bars and restaurants?
Under Scott’s latest “spigot turn” – his metaphor of choice for reopening Vermont’s economy after a pandemic-spurred shutdown in spring – bar seating would be allowed to resume in Vermont’s restaurants, albeit with certain restrictions in place.
According to Scott’s latest order, bars would be required to seat guests at least six feet from one another and be required to have a shield in place separating bargoers from servers behind the counter.
Prior to Friday’s order, bars and bar seating had been restricted even as restaurants themselves were slowly allowed to reopen with precautions in place intended to prevent COVID-19’s spread.
Restaurants were hit hard when state orders limited their business to delivery and curbside pickups, with a previous report from the Scott administration placing the sector’s losses as high as 87 percent compared to 2019.
As Dr. Fauci said on Tuesday, Vermont is a model for the country on how to suppress this virus. You should all be proud of your hard work to keep each other safe. It’s put us in a position to methodically reopen the economy & we’ve had kids back in schools for two weeks now. 1/10— Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) September 18, 2020
What are the restrictions placed on Vermont’s lodging sector?
As of Friday’s updated guidelines, Vermont’s lodging sector – its hotels and motels – were now allowed to open to full capacity, a step taken just as the usually tourism-friendly fall foliage season approaches.
Guests are still required to follow the state’s public health guidelines requiring a quarantine for out-of-state travelers hailing from counties with a high per capita number of active COVID-19 cases.
Lodging businesses had been among the hardest hit when gubernatorial orders shuttered businesses and required a quarantine for most out-of-state travelers into Vermont, with the Scott administration previously suggesting the sector lost as much as 97 percent in income compared to 2019.
During Friday’s news conference, Scott admitted the lifting of certain restrictions likely wouldn’t be enough to offset the industry’s losses from a struggling summer tourism season and vowed to continue working with Vermont’s legislature to secure financial aid for the industry.
“I know this is not enough to soften the economic blow to our hospitality sector,” Scott said.
Why did the administration feel comfortable with another “spigot turn?”
Scott connected Friday’s reopening measures to the limited spread of COVID-19 seen in the state despite the reopening of schools and return of college students.
More than once, Scott would invoke commentary from Fauci, who heralded Vermont’s response to COVID-19 as a “model” for the rest of the country given the state’s measured reopening and adherence to certain public health guidelines.
“As Dr. Fauci said on Tuesday, Vermont is a model for the country on how to suppress this virus,” Scott said. “You should all be very proud of the hard work to keep each other safe.”
According to Vermont’s financial regulation department, which has managed the state’s modeling around COVID-19 since the pandemic’s beginning in March, the state continued to see disease activity remain well below its standards for gauging COVID-19’s spread.
As of Friday afternoon, 1,706 people in Vermont had tested positive for COVID-19 since the disease was first observed in the Green Mountain State in March. Fifty-eight have died in Vermont due to complications of the disease.
Two were in the hospital due to COVID-19 as of Friday’s news conference, according to health officials.
While the Scott administration aimed for striking a more positive tone during Friday’s conference, administration officials stressed Vermonters should continue to “remain vigilant” as the cooler months approached and promised to bring people indoors.
“We will be moving indoors, and that will have an impact on our cases,” Vermont health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said. “We’ll be living and breathing closer together for longer periods of time, sharing space and germs – exactly the environment in which COVID-19 thrives.”