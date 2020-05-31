Nine Colchester residents filed their consent of candidate and financial disclosure forms to the Vermont Secretary of State’s office by the Thursday afternoon deadline and will appear on the 2020 ballots as members of major parties.
Democrat incumbent Dick Richard “Dick” Mazza is once again running for the Grand Isle District’s lone seat in the Vermont Senate--seeking his 19th term as a state Senator. He will be the only candidate from one of the major parties to be listed on the ballot.
The state Representative races will be more contested with seven candidates going for the four seats across the two Chittenden-9 districts. For the pair of Chittenden-9-1 positions, Democrat incumbents Seth Chase and Curt Taylor will be challenged by Republican Deserae Morin who also ran in 2018.
Incumbents Sarita Austin (D) and Patrick Brennen (R) are both running for reelection in the Chittenden-9-2 district--going against Republicans Alex Darr and Jon Lynch.
Additionally, Democrat Daniel L. Gamelin is seeking his fifth-straight term as Chittenden County’s high bailiff--being unopposed for the third consecutive election.