The sign near the road for Avalon Pools and Spas in Milton currently reads: Life is better poolside.
And life might be just a bit better, for all of the Vermonters who have recently shopped at local pool stores -- causing them to be busier than they have been for years.
In recent weeks, warmer temperatures in combination with folks unable to take summer vacations during the pandemic, has caused local pool stores to have to race to keep up with demand.
Tori Haupt’s first day of work at Avalon Pools and Spas in Milton was one of the business’ busiest days of all time, she said.
“I think people are just bored,” she said. “Everyone is spending more time with their families at home and are looking for new ways to spend time outside.”
Though late spring and early summer is typically a busy time for Avalon, this year is different, Haupt said.
Haupt started working at Avalon just before Memorial Day weekend in May. She’s been around pools most of her life, she said. Her grandmother had one that she spent a lot of time in as a kid.
Pools and spas, as well as solar covers, are the products Avalon Pools is selling the most of, Haupt said.
A solar cover is a barrier that minimizes heat loss from evaporation Solar covers can reduce pool heating costs.
“People are taking whatever we have,” Haupt said. “If we don’t have above-ground pools available, people are switching to in-ground, which is usually pretty rare.”
Sue and Steve Owen have owned the Shepnell Pool and Spa supply store in Colchester for the last two years after running an in-home business in Underhill for over 40 years. Sue said the influx of demand this spring reached the point that they ran out of above-ground pools and have hot tubs on backorder for 16-18 weeks.
“It's been stressful, and it's been good,” Sue Owen said. “We're glad we're busy, but it's overwhelming.”
Owen went on to say that they found four 24-foot above-grounds from a distributor and purchased them to have on hand -- those all being sold within two weeks. While her showroom can fit up to 12 hot tubs, she said they currently have just five in stock due to current circumstances. They’ve ordered nine more but won’t be getting those until the fall.
She added that Shepnell had customers coming in ahead of the traditional timeline -- people using money they had set aside for vacations to purchase pools or open them sooner than usual.
“Things started a lot earlier,” said Owen. “By the first of May, we were really busy, and it's been busy ever since.”