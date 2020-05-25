The Local Motion Trailside Center will officially reopen on May 29 using a plan focused on eliminating touchpoints so customers can reserve rental bikes online and keep with federal and state guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Local Motion rents its bicycles to over 11,000 customers each summer and is usually a fixture of the Colchester Causeway, where the non-profit hosts a bike ferry from the Causeway to South Hero. While the bike ferry will not be open until July according to their website, Local Motion held a soft opening for their Trailside Center on May 22 and will officially reopen on May 29 with regular season hours to be announced.
According to a statement, Local Motion's reopening plan enables customers to reserve bicycles online and pay in advance of arriving at the Center, in an effort to leverage the company's online presence and encourage physical distancing.
“By incorporating State requirements and CDC guidelines into a practical operating principle, we will do everything possible to make our customer’s experience comfortable, fun, and safe," said Tom Clark, Director of Services. “By eliminating unnecessary touchpoints we can operate cleanly, safely, and efficiently, and have customers’ bikes disinfected and waiting for them when they arrive."
According to Clark, over 50 percent of Local Motion customers discover the company online. “We have to be ready for the day that stay-at-home weary people are ready to venture out again," said Clark. "Our corner of Vermont is a very appealing destination for both in- and out-of-state travelers that want a getaway close to home. We will be ready to welcome them."
Reservations can be made at www.bikevt.org, or call 802-652-2453 for more information.