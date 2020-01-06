Vermont State Police report that Shane Leary, 25, of Colchester, has been charged with driving under the influence.
According to VSP, Leary was stopped on Friday at around 10:25 p.m. for a moving violation near the intersection of Route 7 and Severance Corners.
The statement from VSP says only that he showed signs of impairment and "further investigation found Leary under the influence of drugs." No indication of the evidence used to make that determination was given.
Leary is scheduled to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Feb. 27 to answer the charge against him.