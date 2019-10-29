The Colchester Police are reporting that a local man is in custody following a stabbing at a residence on Justin Morgan Drive.
According to police, Douglas Cadieux, 37, stabbed a family member multiple times with a kitchen knife. The victim was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center and police report the person is in stable condition.
Officers responded to the home at approximately 8:40 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
Cadieux was charged with attempted homicide and is scheduled to be arraigned today.