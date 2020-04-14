On April 13, the Colchester Police Department (CPD) responded to a call from a man who was assaulted and whose car was stolen, after an attempt to sell the vehicle turned violent.
Upon arrival Monday night, officers learned that the victim had posted a classified ad to sell his car via mobile app "Letgo" that allows users to buy from and sell to others locally.
According to CPD, the ad was answered by a man requesting the seller bring the vehicle to Gilman Circle in Colchester. Once there, three men approached and a conversation ensued about the vehicle. The men then asked if they could take the vehicle for a test ride.
During the test drive, the owner of the vehicle was assaulted and forcibly removed from the vehicle near the intersection of East Road and Depot Road in Colchester. The suspects then drove southwest on East Road.
At 12:50 a.m. on April 14, an Essex Police Department (EPD) officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle on Old Stage Road, bearing a different Vermont registration.
When the Essex officer stopped the vehicle, all three suspects fled in different directions, leaving the car in drive to roll away and off the roadway.
Multiple agencies assisted with the search including Vermont State Police (VSP), Williston Police, Milton Police, EPD and CPD. Canines from VSP and CPD also attempted to track the suspects in the heavily wooded area.
The vehicle was towed to the CPD station, processed and returned to the owner.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the CPD.