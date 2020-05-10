According to state Fisheries Biologist Shawn Good, spring doesn't seem to want to show up. However, in a recent report from the Vt. Fish & Wildlife Department, Good said he sees "light (and sun) at the end of the tunnel" for fishing.
"The forecast shows 60-degree weather across most of Vermont by the end of the week. Get your gear tuned up, if you haven’t already, because May fishing is poised to get really good in the next couple of weeks," Good said in the report released May 8.
Good also spoke with Drew Price, an avid angler in Colchester, about his experiences chasing northern pike—one of the species in store this month—on a fly rod.
"For those that haven’t tried it but are interested, all I can say is—adrenaline rush. Pike on the fly is a blast!" said Good.
According to Price, the slowly warming waters and a bit of rain "turned on" the pike bite in Lake Champlain. He has been chucking streamers like the Clouser Half-and-Half, and Bunny flies in chartreuse/white, red/white, and yellow/white.
For anglers who enjoy spin-fishing, Good recommends spoons (Johnson Silver Minnow, Eppinger Dardevles), or any inline spinner or spinnerbait are all productive lures. Drew told Good that he waits until later in the day to let waters warm up a few degrees before looking for pink in two to six feet deep water near fresh weed growth.
"Try varying your retrieve speed until you find what the pike react to the best. Sometimes they want it slow. Other times fast," Good suggested.
Price was awarded Master Angler status recently, per the Vt. Fish and Wildlife's Master Angler Program 2019 Annual Report. The Master Angler program is a length-based program that sets “trophy-sized” benchmarks for 33 eligible fish species; anglers who catch five or more species that all exceed the minimum qualifying lengths in the same calendar year are recognized as Vermont Master Anglers. Price caught 12 "trophy-sized" species last year.
Good also noted more good news for local anglers thanks to recent amendments to Governor Phil Scott's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, as part of the state's gradual reopening.
Addendum 13 provides broader latitude to pursue outdoor recreational activities. Of particular significance to anglers, guidance directing Vermonters to recreate within ten miles of their homes has been lifted, so anglers can explore more areas of the state in pursuit of our diverse fishing opportunities.
Vermonters may also once again socialize with members of another “trusted household,” such as family, neighbors or friends known to be following Vt. Department of Health guidelines and safety precautions. This will allow anglers to reconnect with small groups of family and friends.
"So, grab your trusted fishing partner and get on the water!" said Good. "Just remember, while these changes to outdoor recreational guidance are welcome, it is important to know there are limitations and restrictions that still apply to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Stay Safe, and Fish On!"
For more details, visit the Outdoor Recreation and COVID-19 page on the department website.