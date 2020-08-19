COLCHESTER — As students return to Saint Michael's College in the coming weeks and are tested for COVID-19, the Sun will be updating this chart with the results. Check back every week for new data.
Weekly Saint Michaels COVID Test Results
This past weekend, students coming from counties with more than 400 cases per million and who needed to take public transportation to get to campus moved in and will quarantine for two weeks.
St. Mikes is using the Broad Institute in Massachusetts as its lab and testing service. The tests, which take approximately 20 seconds to complete, are conducted by staff from the college's Bergeron Wellness Center.
Test are delivered to the Broad Institute the same day they are taken, with results announced about 24 hours later.