MONTPELIER – As an outbreak of COVID-19 in Winooski widens to Burlington and elsewhere in Chittenden County, state officials asserted Monday it would still be safe to begin allowing recreational sports in the Green Mountain State.
Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday the state would begin its phased restart of recreational sports next week, allowing for lower-contact sports like soccer or baseball to resume practicing starting next week with the possibility of expanding to team competitions on July 1.
Practice sessions would still be beholden to Vermont’s 25-person limit on mass gatherings, including players, coaches and officials, and high-contact sports like football and basketball would only be allowed to resume practices as no- or low-contact physical conditioning and skills training.
Under the Scott administration’s guidelines, spectators will also be required to adhere to current public gathering limitations and participants are expected to follow public health guidelines related to face coverings and social distancing.
“Like everything else, this will obviously look a little different than normal,” Scott said, “but we obviously need to find new ways of doing things so we can get back to something more familiar while keeping people safe and healthy.”
The Scott administration’s guidelines for resuming recreational sports doesn’t extend to professional or collegiate sports, which remain closed under an emergency order currently governing the state’s reopening after months of businesses and public life being closed in order to control COVID-19’s spread.
COVID-19 is a highly contagious respiratory disease that, while usually manifesting with only mild or moderate flu-like symptoms, can sometimes result in serious and even life-threatening illness.
Vermont officials reported cases of COVID-19 having peaked in the Green Mountain State in April, but a localized outbreak in Winooski has spiked the number of cases reported by Vermont’s health department in recent days.
On Monday, health officials reported the outbreak in Winooski had widened, with 62 known cases of COVID-19 now being attributed to the Onion City outbreak.
The disease had also spread to neighboring communities as well, with nine of the 62 reported cases observed in Burlington and another five in other Chittenden County towns.
“As I’ve said before, this is not a surprise,” Vermont’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, said Monday. “We expected to find more cases as more people are being tested.”
According to Levine, there have been no hospitalizations or deaths linked to the outbreak in Winooski, and staff from the health department had managed to reach those who may have had contact with someone testing positive for the virus.
“To date, we’ve reached out to all of the people who’ve been identified as close contacts,” Levine said. “Each person who’s been contacted so far understands why and reports they are doing everything they can to keep others from getting infected.”
Twenty-four of those cases linked to the Winooski outbreak are children, Levine said.
The state is expected to continue to offer free testing in Chittenden County in response to the outbreak in Winooski, with pop up testing sites now available this week in both Winooski and in Burlington.
More than 1,000 tests had been conducted in Winooski since the state began offering free testing in response to the Chittenden County outbreak, Levine reported Monday.
The state is now reporting that 1,075 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermont since the first infection was found in the Green Mountain State in March.
Fifty-five have died in Vermont due to complications of the disease, and the state reported at least one known COVID-19-related hospitalization Monday afternoon.
Eight-hundred-ninety-five Vermonters are believed to have recovered from COVID-19 since its first diagnosis in March, according to the Vermont health department.
During Monday’s regular update from the Scott administration, officials hinted at a possible plan for visiting nursing homes and residential care facilities could be finalized soon, with Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith saying a plan would be pitched internally within the administration later this week.
“We’re going to present something to the governor this week in terms of potential policies,” Smith said. “It’s been two and a half months and we’ve got to figure out something here that protects not only the most vulnerable… but also gives some visitation rights in some form to these Vermonters.”
Long-term care facilities have been closed to visitation since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the elderly’s vulnerability to COVID-19’s more serious symptoms.
Of the 55 reported deaths in Vermont related to COVID-19, more than half were tied to outbreaks at two of Vermont’s long-term care centers in Burlington.
State officials announced late Monday afternoon that a positive test recently reported among the staff of a Rutland nursing home was a false positive.
Planned facility-wide testing in response to a possible positive case of COVID-19 have been cancelled, according to Vermont’s health department.