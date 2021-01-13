BARRE — Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel raised $5,120 for the Vermont Foodbank and the Joint Council for Economic Opportunity (JCEO) Plattsburgh Foodshelf through a clever fundraising event this past holiday season.
For the fourth year in a row, Lenny’s teamed up with Darn Tough Vermont to create a limited-edition sock design. Lenny’s also teamed up with Skida Headwear to create custom, Vermont-made hats, headbands, and neck warmers. These buffalo plaid items were released exclusively at Lenny’s in October and sold out the week before Christmas. Lenny’s donated $2 from every item sold to the Vermont Foodbank in Barre and JCEO Foodshelf in Plattsburgh.
“Hunger in Vermont has reached unprecedented levels during the pandemic, with one-in-three people facing hunger since the start of the pandemic, ” said Vermont Foodbank CEO John Sayles. “These extreme numbers make it even-more impactful to have the support of Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel helping to feed our community.”
“JCEO is grateful for the continued support of Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel and their customers through their various initiatives throughout the year,” said Nicole Laurin, JCEO development director. “The funds they raise go towards helping neighbors in need in Clinton and Franklin counties with basic needs like food and shelter, and those needs have grown exponentially in the recent months.”
Lenny’s is thrilled to continue this tradition with Darn Tough and Skida and will be releasing new, limited-edition items next holiday season.
“Skida jumped at the chance to participate in this fundraising event,” said Andrea Sleeper, Skida Headwear director of sales. “We are big fans of both Lenny’s and Darn Tough and loved collaborating with them to support our local communities. We look forward to doing it again.”
Over the past nine years, Lenny’s has donated over $166,000 to the Vermont Foodbank and JCEO Plattsburgh Foodshelf.
“This is another great example of the commitment that Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel has demonstrated to giving back to the community,” said John C. Bernardi, president and CEO of the United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc. “They have created a wonderful culture of generosity and empathy within their business. It’s inspiring.”
