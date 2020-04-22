MONTPELIER — Both the number of Vermonters testing positive for COVID-19 and the number of people seeking treatment for COVID-type symptoms continues to decrease, according to Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.
“We continue to be in the downslope of the epidemiologic curve,” Levine said Wednesday, during Gov. Phil Scott’s thrice-weekly press conference.
“There is less illness out there at this point in time,” he added. “It’s all of the strategies that we’ve asked you to pursue and follow in your everyday life that led to that viral suppression.”
There have been 40 deaths in Vermont attributed to COVID-19.
Levine shared some data based on the first 29 to die.
Sixty percent of those who died were men. All but two were over the age of 65.
Thirteen of those first deaths were among patients in long-term care facilities. The median age in this group was 80. Only two of those patients were hospitalized. The rest died at the facility were they were staying.
The median age for the non-care facility group was also 90, but the age range extended from 39 to 93.
“These cases reflect what we’re seeing nationally and around the world,” Levine said, with age and other health problems putting people at higher risk.
“Every life that we’ve been discussing is special to many people,” Levine said.
It is still critical, Levine said, for people to stay home and leave only for essentials, wear a mask in public and contact their health care provider by phone if they show signs of COVID-19.
Because most people who have contracted the illness have been able to stay home rather than go to the hospital, Levine said the state doesn’t have exact numbers on how many people have gotten better. However, the state’s public health staff follow up with every person who tests positive and could examine that information to determine how many people in the state have recovered.
As of Wednesday, there had been 823 people in Vermont positively diagnosed with the disease.
Eighteen were currently hospitalized, while another 20 hospital patients were being tested.
In Franklin County there have been 92 cases and four deaths. Chittenden County has had 393 cases and 25 deaths. They are the two hardest hit counties in the state.
For people who have had COVID-19, recovered, and would like to return to work there are two possible protocols. The first is two negative tests for the illness in a row. The second is that seven days or more after first showing symptoms, the person has been symptom free for three days.
“Most of the time we think that means you’re going to do fine,” Levine said. However, South Korea has reported some people developing symptoms again. Currently, doctors there think these people have suffered a relapse rather than a new infection. But the question of whether or not it is possible to reinfected is still an open one, according to Levine.
The state is also working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on a pilot program for more frequent testing in long-term care facilities, prisons, nursing homes and other facilities where there has been an outbreak.
Currently, the state tests everyone in those facilities as soon as a resident or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
“If anything we’re erring on the side of being more aggressive — not less aggressive — in those facilities,” Levine said.
In places with major outbreaks such as New York City and northern Italy, there has been an increase in deaths at home in people who had not been tested which are now being attributed to COVID-19.
Levine said he did not believe something similar was occurring in Vermont, because health care systems in those places had been overwhelmed, leaving people unable to get help, which has not happened here.