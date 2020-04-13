MONTPELIER — Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine announced Monday that he has appointed a study group of physicians, laboratory and public health experts to examine approaches to beginning use of COVID-19 antibody testing in Vermont.
Levine’s announcement comes as the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 has begun to level off.
Gov. Phil Scott reiterated his position that once it is clear Vermont is through the worst of the crisis he will begin to “open up the spigot,” but only “a quarter turn at a time.”
“I know many just want to get this over right now and others are worried we’ll move to quick,” Scott said, adding that his decisions regarding stepping back on social distancing and the end of non-essential in-person work at businesses will be made based on science and data.
On Friday, Scott announced an extension of his “stay home, stay safe” order until May 15.
“As difficult as it is, we must continue to stay home,” Scott said.
He also reiterated what officials have been saying since roughly the beginning of April, which is that social distancing in Vermont is working. The original predictions for the spread of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19, showed it spreading exponentially in Vermont and overwhelming the health care system with the demand for hospitals far exceeding the state’s capacity.
Scott acted to close schools, followed by restaurants, bars and other businesses, and finally the “stay home, stay safe” order beginning in March.
“If we’d done nothing, our hospital system would have been overrun,” Scott said.
By staying home, Vermonters have saved hundreds, possibly thousands of lives, the governor continued, noting that those aren’t simply numbers, but Vermonters’ parents, grandparents, friends and neighbors.
“I hope you all realize what a selfless gift this really is,” Scott said. At a time when Americans have been deeply divided, “we’ve shown just how united we can be and that when our back is up against the wall and lives are at stake, we can come together,” the governor said.
Scott said when and how to reopen the economy is being looked at every day, adding that no one is more anxious to restart the economy than he is.
In response to a question about President Donald Trump potentially asking states to lift their emergency orders, Scott said, “We’re going to do everything in our state to protect Vermonters.”
“It’s not going to be the federal government that determines when we take appropriate steps here in Vermont,” he added. “To pick an arbitrary date is to give people false hope.”
Scott also said he would not reopen businesses prematurely only to have to shut them down again. That would, he said, destroy faith in government.
Observations made by Levine over the weekend as he ran errands have become a staple of Monday press briefings. This week, Vermonters had mixed reviews from the health commissioner.
“I found lots of people wearing facial coverings,” Levine said, “but I also found noteworthy exceptions.”
Both employees and customers in grocery stores should be wearing cloth masks, he said. Those who do not may be putting themselves at “extreme risk.”
In a small bit of good news, Vermonters appear to have heard the message that smoking increases the risk of complications or death from the coronavirus. The number of people who have registered for Vermont’s quit smoking programs have increased dramatically since last March, with 41 percent more people registering over the phone and online registrations increasing 167 percent.
“That’s phenomenal,” said Levine. “I congratulate all who represent those statistics.”
The working group examining antibody testing has been charged with assessing the available tests to determine which, if any, should be used in the state and deciding when, how and with which populations to use antibody tests in Vermont. “You never want to order a test without knowing what you will do with the result,’ Levine said. The group is to report back to him late Thursday.
Levine has previously expressed concerns about the accuracy of the available antibody tests, saying that the best test available has only an 80 percent sensitivity rate, meaning that one out of every five results may be incorrect. “The validity of the test isn’t sound,” Levine said.
“All I want to know is what the best test is out there that has gone through scientific scrutiny and we can rely on,” he added.
Levine reiterated that the purpose of an antibody test is to determine if someone was exposed to the virus, to which their body would respond by creating antibodies. Anyone who might have an active COVID-19 infection should be tested using the currently available tests.
On a per capita basis, Vermont is in the top five of state’s for the number of people who have been tested for COVID-19.
Secretary of the Agency of Human Services Mike Smith said two more facilities serving seniors were being tested. On Easter Sunday residents and staff at Decker Tower, a senior housing facility owned and operated by the Burlington Housing Authority, were tested for the coronavirus. Two residents recently died. One has tested negative for COVID-19. Results are still pending on the second death.
However, because of the vulnerability of the population, the state decided to test all staff and residents.
In mid-March a staffperson at the veteran’s home in Bennington tested positive for COVID-19. That person isolated themselves at home and no additional cases have been found in either the residents or staff. However, “out of an abundance of caution,” the state is testing residents and staff there as well, Smith said.
Testing is not the only means the state is using to identify those at risk of COVID-19. The contacts of everyone who tests positive for the illness are being traced. Forty-two people, including police detectives, have been trained in contact tracing to augment the public health staff, Levine said.
“It’s public health 101, if you will, and no one is veering from that course in Vermont,” Levine said of contact tracing.
Contact tracing allows for containment of the virus by identifying those who may have been exposed and having them take steps to avoid infecting others.