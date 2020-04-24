WASHINGTON, D.C. – Members of Vermont’s delegation have heralded the passage of new COVID-19 relief legislation bolstering a federal small business loans program and earmarking additional funds for hospitals and testing.
Signed into law by President Donald Trump early Friday afternoon, the latest COVID-19 relief package found support from all three members of Vermont’s Congressional delegation in their respective houses, where the $484 billion package found overwhelming bipartisan approvals.
The bill earmarks another $321 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal loans program for small businesses that offers to forgive its emergency loans as long as the funds are spent on employee payrolls and operational costs like rent and utility payments.
The initial $350 billion program was drained virtually overnight, emptying in less than two weeks as businesses rushed to tap into the program.
Almost 7,000 Vermont businesses received funds through the PPP totaling more than $1 billion.
The bill also expands the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program to explicitly include farmers, many of whom have come under significant economic stress as the ordered closures of schools and restaurants cut deep into farmers’ traditional markets.
Both programs were built from the CARES Act, the massive $2.2 trillion bailout package passed in late March in response to the economic fallout of COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease whose spread resulted in gubernatorial “stay home” orders closing businesses across the country.
Also included in Friday’s relief bill was another $75 billion intended to support hospitals and another $25 billion for additional COVID-19 testing.
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., and Rep. Peter Welch, D – Vt., each heralded the bill’s passage through their respective Congressional houses as “critical” legislation for the U.S.’s response – and Vermont’s response – to COVID-19.
“It was critical to pass this legislation to restart the small businesses assistance programs, which help our Vermont businesses during their time of need,” Welch said in a statement. “I am pleased that we were also able to provide important aid for our hospitals struggling on the front lines of the pandemic response.”
“I am glad Congress was able to reach bipartisan agreement on an interim bill to help small businesses that have been devastated by this crisis, and to provide aid to hospitals and improve testing capability for COVID-19,” Leahy agreed in his own statement issued after the bill passed through the Senate.
Both foreshadowed that more stimulus funding would likely have to follow this latest bill.
In a written statement, Leahy said there were “important changes that still need to be made” for loan programs supporting restaurants and inns, as well as additional funding needed for hospitals and local and state governments whose budgets have been drained by the COVID-19 response.
“Now is not the time to let up,” Leahy said. “We cannot be led to believe that our work here is done.”
In his own statement, Welch appeared to agree, but contended that this current bill, which had become mired by political fighting between Democrats and Republicans over pressure from Democrats to expand hospital and testing funding, was “an important stopgap” for the COVID-19 response.
“More work must be done, but this was an important stopgap to help Vermonters cope with this disease that continues to devastate our communities,” Welch said.
Trump, who initially sought a $250 billion expansion to the PPP in early April, called the final $484 billion package a “tremendous victory” as he signed the bill shortly after noon on Friday.
The measure was the fourth major COVID-19 relief bill passed since March.
While COVID-19 will result in only mild or moderate symptoms for most people diagnosed with the disease, for some COVID-19 can result in serious and even life-threatening illness.
As of Sunday morning, more than 54,000 deaths in the U.S. had been attributed to COVID-19.