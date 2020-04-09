WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., criticized attacks from President Donald Trump on the World Health Organization (WHO) as an attempt to “shamelessly and relentlessly try to shift responsibility for [Trump’s] disastrous response to the coronavirus.”
Comments from Leahy, the senior senator from Vermont and a ranking member of the State Department and Foreign Operations Subcommittee, came following criticism from Trump that the WHO was China-centric and slow to warn the international community about COVID-19’s spread.
Trump said his administration would hold back the U.S.’s contributions to the WHO, a leading international health organization, though later walked back those threats as something that was only under consideration.
In a statement issued after Trump’s comments on the WHO, Leahy said complaints leveraged over the WHO’s slow response could also be leveraged at Trump.
“The World Health Organization does need reform, just as it needs the strong support of the United States and other countries in order to do its job,” Leahy said. “But such complaints also apply to President Trump, who ignored numerous warnings, downplayed the threat, discounted medical science and squandered valuable time that could have saved countless lives.”
In his statement, Leahy accused the president of attempting to shift blame for the toll the pandemic has taken in the U.S., where more than 16,000 have died as of Thursday night due to complications of COVID-19, according to a dataset assembled by the John Hopkins University.
“He continues to shamelessly and relentlessly try to shift responsibility for his disastrous response to the coronavirus to anyone and everyone except himself,” Leahy said. “It’s the American people who desperately need new leadership.”
The WHO initially declared COVID-19 a public health emergency on January 30.
The organization had previously stated it didn’t initially support any travel or trade bans against China as a response to the crisis – an early step taken by the Trump Administration weeks before Trump eventually declared a national emergency.
The U.S. funds about 10 percent of the WHO’s annual budget, according to a report from the New York Times.