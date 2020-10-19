WASHINGTON, D.C. – Vermont’s senators have joined a wider coalition of legislators calling for an early release of emergency funding for helping families afford heating and energy costs.
In a statement issued Monday morning, Sens. Patrick Leahy, D – Vt., and Bernie Sanders, I – Vt., announced they’d signed onto a bipartisan letter asking for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funds to be released “as swiftly and at the highest level possible.”
LIHEAP is a federal program for assisting low-income families with managing costs related to energy use and weatherization. Funded through a continuing Appropriations Committee resolution, the program typically uses only 90 percent of its annually allocated $3.7 billion.
The program is overseen nationally by the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Human Services (HHS). Within Vermont, LIHEAP is ultimately administered by the state’s Dept. of Children and Families and accessed locally through community action agencies.
In their statement Monday, Vermont’s two senators declared the federal program “a crucial lifeline that assists low-income households and seniors on fixed incomes” in paying energy bills and staying safe during the winter, when energy costs can spike due to the need for heating.
The senators’ joint statement quoted both Leahy and Sanders directly, who said the emergency funding offered through LIHEAP would be particularly vital for Vermonters this year considering the economic fallout from COVID-19 and what appeared to be the onset of an early fall.
“With the pandemic continuing to depress family incomes nationwide, and an early fall here in Vermont, it’s vital that HHS act swiftly to release LIHEAP dollars to the states,” Leahy said in a statement.
“Any delay in sending these dollars to Vermont will result in Vermont families delaying filling their fuel tanks as nights get colder,” he continued. “I understand the urgency, and I hope the Administration does as well.”
“As a result of this horrific health and economic crisis, Vermonters are hurting like they have never hurt before,” Sanders said. “It is critical that we get this home heating lifeline to Vermonters immediately.”
“In the richest country on Earth, we have a moral responsibility to make sure that no one has to make the unacceptable choice between putting food on the table, paying for their prescription drugs, or heating their homes this winter,” he continued.
According to Leahy’s office, heating can, on average, cost American families $911 every year. For homes heated through heating oil and propane, those costs can rise to being higher than $1,500 annually for the average user.
In a letter to HHS likewise calling for an early release of LIHEAP’s emergency funds, the National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association said as many as 15 to 20 percent of residential customers are at least 60 days behind on their electric and natural gas bills.
The bipartisan letter was led by Sen. Jack Reed, D – R.I., and Sen. Susan Collins, R – Maine.
Funding for LIHEAP was swelled another $900 million this year under the CARES Act, the federal government’s historically large $2.2 trillion pandemic relief package.
