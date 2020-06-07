An estimated crowd of nearly 200 people gathered along the sidewalks of the Bayside Park intersection in Colchester on Saturday to voice and display their anger and stand in solidarity with their community’s people of color in light of recent events around the country.
Protestors held signs, took a knee, and encouraged drivers to show their support by honking their horns. The honking that filled the air was accompanied by chants of “black lives matter” and one that involved the name of the nation’s president.
“Being raised here, we all are aware [that] our town’s predominantly white,” said Rozlyn Calderon, one of the protest’s organizers and a lifelong Colchester resident, “but that doesn't mean that we shouldn't be standing in solidarity with our black community members--especially considering that we border Burlington and Winooski. So that really pushed us. It's not
black activists’ responsibility to push this movement forward; as allies, white people -- we -- need to be there and help them.”
Towards the end of the two hours that organizers scheduled participants to come together, they all headed to the grassy area of the northwest corner of the park going down towards the bays. There, organizers and protestors took the mini megaphone to talk about why they were there, share personal experiences dealing with racism, and voice ways that people can take further action. Before dispersing, a member of the crowd shouted out the importance of voting in November--a comment that was met with enthusiastic cheers and applause.
“When I walk into a store, I’m being followed because people think I’m going to steal,” said Paule Newchurch, a South Burlington resident who emerged from the protestors to address her fellow protestors. “The color of my skin is a threat; the color of my skin is a crime. But when I’m standing here, I’m not standing here as a black, angry woman; I’m a warrior. The black community is tired; the black community is fed up. And when you’re standing up with us, you’re coming to our aid. You’re coming to lift us up. As long as racism exists, the wounds that I have -- the wounds that the black community has -- will not heal--until it ends.”
Newchurch said afterwards that she had planned to speak and had pre-written what she wanted to say, but in the heat of the moment, she just spoke from her heart and shared experiences of being suspended in high school and almost being expelled from college for incidents pertaining to race.
“Honestly, I was kind of dreading it,” she said, “because I was really nervous speaking out in public in front of everybody. But also, I know that I could somewhat bring a change and awareness to other people that don't know things that I've been going through growing up here in Burlington. And it doesn't matter if it’s South Burlington, Colchester, Essex, or Williston, I think there is a large amount of black kids in school and outside of school that do get treated differently; they do get called racial slurs. And so my experience can bring light that they're not alone--that they can get up and stand up. I stood up in front of everybody and, as nervous as I was, I had to share it.”
Calderon was joined in organizing the protest by friend and fellow 2015 Colchester High alum Josephine Ames.
“I went to the protests in Burlington last Saturday,” and it got me kind of thinking about how our town has never really done anything [like] that,” said Ames. She went on to say that she, Calderon, and a couple others made signs and stood with them on West Lake Shore Drive by themselves earlier in the week--getting inspiration to do something on an individual level after recently seeing a lone woman holding a sign in the Winooski rotary. While standing in their own neighborhood, discussion about organizing a larger, community-wide event progressed.
“At first, we were kind of like, ‘Maybe we shouldn't,’” said Ames. “We've never started a protest or anything before. But then we decided that it was the right thing to do.”
A Facebook event page was created to promote the effort and had around 85 people respond as planning to go with another 160 being “interested.” Ames said the final turnout exceeded her expectations and said it was humbling and gave her some hope. She also expressed her appreciation to have so many young people show up and participate.
“I think it's really important for young people to be out here,” she said, “because we are the future; we are the generation that will end racism, hopefully.”
Ames and Calderon both added that they urged the protestors and others who couldn’t make it to continue being active and not let Saturday be the last thing that they do concerning the issue.
“I would encourage everyone to reach out to the town commission and our superintendent, and do more with that,” said Calderon. “Speak to them; ask what they're going to put in place this-coming school year to teach anti-racism and to delve more into black history--not just one month out of the school year but every month. It needs to be built into our core curriculum. We want to see those changes here in this town.”
Not far from the sidewalk was a table set up offering the protestors free ice cream--staff members of The Village Scoop handing out the cups while also accepting monetary donations for Black Lives Matter of Greater Burlington.
Also seen at the event were a pair of Colchester police officers, but they said there were no incidents that required them to take action. It appeared that none of the protestors were engaging with or directing their words or actions towards the members of law enforcement during the day. While the participants were loud and active, the protest remained peaceful.
“George Floyd’s murder--at the knee and under the watch of officers sworn to protect--is an atrocity,” said Colchester Town Manager Aaron Frank. “As a provider of local municipal services, and importantly, in the delivery of police services, we aim to be responsive, helpful, and compassionate in serving our community. I’m glad we had a peaceful and safe protest in Colchester.”