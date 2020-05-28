COLCHESTER — Vermont gas stations owners R.L. Vallee, Inc., have lost another round in their years-long legal battle against the opening of gas pumps at Costco, which is located near Exit 16.
Environmental Court Judge Thomas Durkin denied Vallee's request for a preliminary injunction to prevent Costco from operating its pumps for limited hours while the company is awaiting traffic improvements that will allow it to open the pumps fully. The pumps are currently closed during peak traffic hours.
Vallee has challenged the town of Colchester for allowing the opening of the pumps without any amendments to the permit it granted Costco in 2012. Vallee then sought a temporary restraining order (TRO) to close the pumps.
Durkin denied that request.
Legally, there is a four-pronged test for the granting of a TRO. The first prong is that the party requesting the restraining order will suffer irreparable harm without it. Durkin found no evidence of irreparable harm. Vallee had claimed that traffic impacts would cause irreparable harm to its "ability to safely enter and exit its property," according to court documents. However, Durkin stated in his ruling that Vallee did not demonstrate either that the traffic impact exists or that it would cause irreparable harm.
Vallee also alleged harm to its due process rights. An allegation the court found "to be without merit," Durkin wrote. "We see no due process injury ot Vallee when Costco engages in activities on its property."
The second prong for TRO issuance is that the order not harm other parties. Durkin determined the TRO would harm Costco, which would lose revenue and have to continue to maintain pumps it could not use.
The third prong is the likelihood of Vallee's success on the merits of its case. Durkin said he saw no evidence of either likely success or failure on the merits. Nor was he able to make any determination on the fourth prong, what's in the public interest.
Because Vallee lost on the first two prongs, the TRO was denied.
However, Durkin did say he would set a hearing for a temporary injunction on the operation of the pumps.
Vallee, which recently settled an anti-trust suit alleging it worked with other gas companies to keep prices for consumers in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties artificially high, has challenged the Costco project at every step.
Vallee has also made multiple legal challenges to Agency of Transportation plans for traffic improvements at Exit 16. Those improvements must be completed before Costco may open its pumps full time.