Meet Islay, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!
Looking for a running buddy? Or a canine companion for the whole family to play with? If so, Islay could be the girl for you. She loves nothing more than running around outside and hanging out with her favorite people. She'd be happy to join you for a quick jog around the neighborhood or a long mountain hike, sit by your side in the office, or play with the family in the backyard. Islay is an inquisitive, affectionate dog looking for a home where she can settle in, relax, and be her very best self. She may prefer to be the only pet in the home, but she has plenty of love to share!
Sex: Spayed female
Breed: American Shelter Dog
Age: ~ 2 years old
Reason Here: She was not a good fit in her previous home.
Arrival Date: 10/15/2020
Size/Weight: 52 lbs.
Islay and....
Dogs: She has lived with another dog but may be most successful as the only pup in her new home.
Cats: She may be most successful in a home without cats.
Children: She has lived with children and done well with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.