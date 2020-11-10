What: The Northern Vermont Recovery Loan Fund (NVRLF) is a new loan program serving Vermont businesses and organizations.
Where: Businesses in six Vermont counties, including Franklin County, may be eligible for support.
Why: The loan fund’s creator, Vermont Community Loan Fund, says the fund was developed in response to economic distress and community needs resulting from COVID-19.
How much can your business get? Loan amounts range from $5,000 to $240,000 (interest rate typically will be 0% for the first two years, and then fixed at 3% for up to eight more years).
What can the loan be used for? Real estate and land acquisition; facility construction or improvement; equipment; inventory and working capital.
How to find more information: visit https://www.investinvermont.org/borrowers/business/northern-vermont-recovery-loan-fund.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.