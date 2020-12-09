WEST DOVER -- When you consider that it sleeps eight guests and the cost could be split, it’s not too unreasonable to think that this Airbnb in Southern Vermont would be a great destination for a weekend getaway. It might just be perfect for when gathering restrictions are lifted and you’re looking to have a multi-family get together.
Located about three hours from the Burlington area, this house in West Dover would be an awesome rental stocked with luxury and entertainment.
About:
- Cost: $800
- Bedrooms: 5 (8 beds for 9 guests, 2 being children’s bunk beds)
- Bathrooms: 4.5
Amenities:
- Wifi
- Hot tub
- Washer/dryer
- Essentials (including towels, bed sheets, soap, and toilet paper)
- TV
- Free parking on premises
- Spacious deck with covered seating area underneath
- Pool table
- Foosball table
- Pellet stove
- Outdoor grill
About the space
Set on two acres with a hot tub and two large decks overlooking a pond, this 5-bedroom, 4.5-bath home has a newly-renovated kitchen with quartz counters and new appliances, pellet stove, poker table, and finished basement game room with pool table, foosball and 65-inch HDTV. There are also two large, comfy living rooms, each with a 65-inch HDTV.
Two driveways are available for parking, and the heated double garage is available for ski/snowboard storage (no car parking in garages).
Built to entertain, there is a second heated garage with an electric car race track. There are also a number of puzzles and family-friendly games to keep the good times rolling while listening to your favorite tunes on the available Sonos speaker.
Other things to note
The five bedrooms include three with private baths, a loft bedroom with an additional walk-through bedroom, and a kids-only bunk bed. Bedding and towels are provided. A limited supply of paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, napkins, hand soap, dishwasher pods, and dish sponge are provided to get your vacation started. Tenants are responsible for any additional supplies needed.
