WASHINGTON, D.C. — Vermont has received USDA approval to provide additional food assistance to families with children who had received free or reduced cost meals at school prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to USDA 44,000 children, 52 percent of Vermont K-12 students, received free or reduced meals at school.
The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) was part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).
Under FFCRA, states have the option to submit a plan to the Secretary of Agriculture for providing these benefits to both recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and non-SNAP households with children who have temporarily lost access to free or reduced-price school meals due to pandemic-related school closures. State agencies may operate Pandemic EBT when a school is closed for at least five consecutive days during a public health emergency designation during which the school would otherwise be in session.