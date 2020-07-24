Colchester Police responded to a traumatic incident at the intersection of College Parkway and Lime Kiln Road in Colchester last night.
A motor vehicle crash that occurred after 8 p.m. July 23 left a bicyclist seriously injured.
Initial investigation shows a 13-year-old male from South Burlington blew through a red light on a bicycle and was hit by a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox headed westbound. The driver of the vehicle was a 67-year-old male from Burlington.
A Vermont State Trooper, also on the scene, said the bicyclist had an apparent serious head injury. The male, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of collision, was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center by Colchester Rescue.
Colchester Police, Colchester Fire Department, Colchester Rescue, Winooski Police, Vermont State Police and St. Michael’s College Public Safety all assisted at the scene. Both westbound lanes of College Parkway at Lime Kiln Road were closed to traffic until after 11 p.m.