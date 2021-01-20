WASHINGTON, D.C. — In his inauguration speech Wednesday, President Joe Biden struck a conciliatory tone, calling for those at each end of the country’s political divide to come together.
“With unity we can do great things, important things. Every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war,” Biden said to the crowd at the U.S. Capitol Building. “… Disagreement must not lead to disunion.”
Biden’s speech came two weeks to the day after protesters stormed the Capitol Building in an attempt to disrupt Congress’ certification of his electoral victory in November. As a result, security for the inauguration was stepped up, according to media reports.
Gov. Phil Scott in a statement congratulating Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, said the Biden administration has many challenges to face, but political polarization is chief among them.
“President Biden campaigned on bringing people together, working across the aisle and uniting our nation — that is how he earned my vote,” Scott said. “After years of intentional division and polarization, driven by the extremes, it is essential that he delivers on that promise — even in the face of the very hostility he has pledged to address.”
While political division in the U.S. has been identified as a key challenge, there are a number of other initiatives the Biden administration is reportedly looking to tackle right out of the gate.
Here are three actions the administration is reportedly looking at and how Vermont may be impacted:
COVID-19 vaccine distribution
In December, Biden said he would move to significantly increase vaccine distribution, targeting 100 million shots administered in his first 100 days. To do this, the administration plans to invest $25 billion in vaccine manufacturing and distribution programs, according to the administration’s plan listed on the White House website.
Vermont officials have said that the state’s distribution plan is heavily tied to the rate at which the federal government is distributing doses. The state is currently finishing up the first phase of vaccine rollout, with the second phase, expanding eligibility to those age 75 and older, set to begin next week.
While other states have broadened eligibility at a quicker rate, Vermont officials say they don’t want to overpromise as the state’s weekly vaccine allotment has fluctuated, decreasing from the initial 11,000 doses per week to just under 9,000. State officials have said they are prioritizing Vermonters who are most at risk of a fatal outcome if they contract COVID-19.
Scott has said Vermont has the capacity to scale up its vaccine distribution program if supply from the federal government increases.
Environmental issues
The Biden administration is reportedly looking to rejoin both the World Health Organization (WHO) and Paris Climate Accord, according to numerous national and international media outlets.
The U.S. pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord in President Donald Trump’s first year in office, and pulled out of the WHO in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both actions were condemned by Vermont leaders and legislators.
“In a global pandemic that in 100 days has killed more Americans than died in Vietnam and Korea and is predicted to kill thousands more, we need every weapon in our arsenal,” Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said in May in a statement. “Now is the worst possible time to withdraw from the World Health Organization, which coordinates the coronavirus response and which the world depends on for expertise on everything from deadly respiratory infections to polio.”
In response to the U.S. pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord in 2017, Scott joined fellow Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, of Massachusetts, in writing a letter to the administration requesting that the U.S. maintain its commitment to the accord.
“Vermont has taken a leadership role in addressing climate change, and the President’s decision today only strengthens our commitment,” Scott said in a June 2017 statement. “We have strong, regional multi-state partnerships through the Coalition of Northeast Governors (CONEG) and have made much progress in reducing the region’s carbon emissions, and we will maintain this work because it is the right and responsible thing to do.”
Eviction and foreclosure moratorium
The Biden administration is reportedly looking at re-implementing and extending a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, including for federally-backed mortgages, until at least March 31.
The measure would reinforce a bill passed by the Vermont legislature and signed into law in May 2020 that placed a moratorium on ejectment and foreclosure actions in the Green Mountain State as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. That law is in effect until 30 days after the governor terminates the state of emergency declaration in Vermont.
Scott last week extended the state of emergency declaration another month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.