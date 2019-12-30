COLCHESTER — A South Hero man is facing multiple charges after an accident here on Sunday.
According to Vermont State Police, Steven G. Bessette, Jr., 33, was traveling south on I-89 at a high rate of speed shortly after noon when he lost control and crashed into a steel guidewire.
Police report another motorist stopped to assist and Bessette got into an argument with that motorist, who then hit Bessette in the face knocking him unconscious.
Bessette was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for injuries from the crash. Officers arrested him for driving under the influence while Bessette was at the hospital. Following his release he was taken to the Williston barracks for processing.
Bessette was then issued a citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Jan. 16 to answer charges of DUI#2, carless and negligent operation, simple assault and disorderly conduct.