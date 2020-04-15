Howard Center continues to support the community during the COVID-19 crisis, actively serving through telehealth and phone communication. "The demands on everyone are overwhelming," the Center said in a statement, pointing to major impacts on mental health, added stress to youth and families and folks with substance use disorders. With over 50 programs, the Howard Center is available to anyone who feels they need help.
There are many effects of COVID-19 upon the community: Learning to stay at home, keeping loved ones safe, working from home with children home and engaged in distance learning, helping more with schoolwork, working on the front lines, hearing the news cycle report on cases and deaths daily, experiencing an illness or death in the family, and more.
A recent tracking poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 45 percent of Americans said that the pandemic has affected their mental health, with 19 percent saying it has had a "major impact".
"So if you feel COVID-19 is having an impact on your mental health, you are not alone," Howard Center said in their statement.
Access & Intake team
For those who need help, the Center's Access & Intake team is ready to respond Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. 802-488-6000.
The team will provide support, and if appropriate, conduct a brief screening, schedule an intake assessment and offer information about other community resources. In addition, the Center can arrange for interpreter services at no cost. If you need to wait to receive services, they will provide support. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call First Call for Chittenden County, available 24/7/365, at 802-488-7777. If you experience longer than a 15 minute wait for a call back, please call again.
Home and Community Services
Over 50 programs offered by Howard Center continue to provide support to the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
Home and Community Services is actively serving youth and families through telehealth and phone communication and taking new referrals. To access any Home and Community programs please call Access and Intake.
According to the Center's statement, the feedback they've received from families and youth so far has been positive and the transition to technology has been relatively smooth.
The Howard Center Community Outreach teams serving Colchester, Essex, Richmond, Shelburne, South Burlington, Williston and Winooski have reduced in-person visits but continue providing support through telephone and telehealth. The teams have delivered more than 600 meals in collaboration with community partners in past weeks.
Eldercare short or long term counseling and support services are available. People can be referred or refer themselves through the Senior Helpline 1-800-642-5119.
Substance use
For Vermonters with substance use disorders this is a particularly difficult time. According to Howard Center, people with substance use disorders and who are in recovery are at greater risk during the pandemic due to social distancing, the “stay at home” order and reduced access to recovery resources.
There is also a concern that the drug supply will contain more fentanyl and other harmful substances and that people will use in isolation—all which could potentially result in an uptick in overdoses and relapses. Howard Center and its treatment and recovery services remain available to the community and can be accessed by calling 802-488-6000.
The Chittenden Clinic provides medication assisted treatment for substance use disorder. The clinic has implemented several changes, including take home protocols, to reduce the numbers of people accessing the site daily. Support services are occurring through telephone or telehealth and the clinic remains open every weekday for new clients who are seeking treatment with methadone or buprenorphine. Please call 802-488-6450 for details and to make arrangements.
Safe Recovery is open and providing sterile syringes and Narcan for overdose reversal, safely through our window. The Center's low barrier buprenorphine program is also accepting new clients. Safe Recovery may be reached at 802-488-6067.
Howard Center’s Office-based Medication Assisted Treatment (Spoke), provides buprenorphine prescriptions in conjunction with individual and group therapy via telehealth, case management and education.
"We are all in this together," Howard Center said in closing. "Please take notice of your own health, and the health and wellbeing of those you care for."
For more information about Howard Center programs and updates, visit howardcenter.org or call at 802-488-6000 (main number). The center is closely following the CDC COVID-19 website and the Vermont Department of Health for daily updates and information.