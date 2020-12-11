COLCHESTER — At its meeting Tuesday night, the Colchester selectboard agreed to send every registered voter in Colchester a postcard listing their options for voting on Town Meeting Day.
As of now, the State of Vermont will not be sending an absentee ballot to every registered voter like they did for the November election. It will be up to individual towns to decide how they will handle voting on Town Meeting Day.
Due to the scope and scale of the pandemic, it is unlikely Town Meeting Day on March 2, 2021 will look like years past.
Town Manager Aaron Frank doubted the town would be able to host its annual town meeting in the Colchester High School gymnasium like usual.
“It appears it will not be safe to have a group of a hundred people gather for a few hours to hold Town Meeting on Monday night March 1,” he stated in a memo to the selectboard. “Town Meetings began in Vermont before the American Revolution so the history and tradition is very important.”
While residents will still be able to vote in-person if they choose to do so, voting by mail will still likely be the safest option.
“The best way to keep the Colchester community, volunteers and staff safe during an in-person election is to attempt to lower the number of voters coming to vote on Election Day,” Town Clerk Julie Graeter said in a memo to the board.
Sending a postcard to residents will cost the town half as much as it would to send an absentee ballot to every voter, Graeter said.
The postcard will include instructions for requesting an absentee ballot through the Secretary of State’s website and a QR code for easy access to the MyVoterPage.
If residents aren’t comfortable requesting a ballot online, they can return the detachable postage-paid card to the Town Clerk’s office.
Of the approximately 12,000 ballots that were sent to Colchester voters for the November election, 79 percent were returned, Graeter said. She hopes turn-out will be as high in March, when the school district's and town's budgets will be on the ballot.
