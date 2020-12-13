ESSEX JUNCTION — Less than two years ago, two professionally-trained chefs took a chance when they decided to bring the color and flavor of Hawaii to a cold and gray Vermont winter.
The gamble paid off, because Neil and Perry Farr, owners of The Scale Poke Bar in Williston, have now expanded their operation to Essex Junction.
Located on Pearl Street, the second location of The Scale opened in mid-November and offers bright and locally-sourced poke bowls for take-out only.
Poke, which means “to slice or cut” in Hawaiian, is marinated fish, like tuna or octopus, tossed over rice and topped with Asian-inspired sauces.
Origin story: Neil and Perry Farr met in 2010, when they were both enrolled at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.
“She was a baker and I was there for culinary,” Neil said. “From early on in our relationship, we’d been talking about opening a restaurant.”
After living in New York for a few years after graduation, the Farrs moved back to Vermont, where Neil eventually got a job working for Reinhart Foodservice.
“I really was out on the road every day distributing for Reinhart, and I realized I could either bring my lunch or stop for a sandwich,” Neil said. “It was really hard to get a good lunch all the time so, that was one of the motivators for opening the kind of place we did.”
It was on a trip to San Francisco when the Farrs had a poke bowl for the first time. After falling in love with the dish’s nutrition and versatility, they knew they needed to introduce it to Vermont.
After over a year of planning, and a visit to Hawaii to experience the place where the dish was invented, the couple opened The Scale Poke Bar in Williston in 2018.
“When we opened in Williston, we were bringing a new concept to Vermont,” Neil said. “We had to really educate people and hope people were going to want to branch out and try something new and exciting.”
Within six months of opening in Williston, Neil said the business “hit the ceiling.” The restaurant had reached full capacity, and so expanding catering and take out operations at that location became impossible.
That’s when the idea for a kitchen in Essex was born.
“We’ll also sell food here from Essex, but we’ll deliver daily food to Williston,” Neil said. “All the food gets prepped in the morning and then at 9:30 a.m. it gets dropped off in Williston and sold for that day.”
About the menu: The Scale’s menu is full of poke bowls and acai bowls made with wild caught fish, locally raised meats, house made sauces and locally sourced produce.
Build your own by choosing a base like white or brown rice, mixed greens or zucchini noodles. Then “Pick Your Poke” — ahi tuna, wild salmon, shrimp, chicken, beef or tofu.
Last but not least, take your poke bowl to the next level by adding a few of the over 20 toppings offered, like edamame beans, roasted beets, pineapple, mango and avocado. If you’re feeling adventurous, add tobiko, or Japanese fish eggs, to your bowl.
“People love them,” Neil said. “They add an amazing little color to the bowl.”
The Scale also offers a list of six Signature Bowls, of which Neil said the Firecracker is the best selling. Choose either ahi tuna or wild salmon to go with scallions, cucumber, sesame seeds and onion crisps. It’s all then covered in a signature Firecracker sauce
“The firecracker sauce is a sriracha aioli that we make in house,” Neil said. “It's amazing.”
If you like the sauce as much as the owners do, you can buy it bottled to take home at the Essex location or at the City Market Co Op in Burlington’s South End.
If you don’t like fish, Neil suggests the Land Lover bowl, which is topped with pineapple teriyaki chicken or beef and gochujang mushrooms.
Ramen and more coming soon: Neil said the larger kitchen at the Essex location now allows Ramen to be served every day starting at 4 p.m. Neil and his sou chefs having been working to perfect the recipes for the last year.
“This year we did some pretty in-depth ramen research,” Neil said. “We've gone back to stuff we learned in the beginning of culinary school like making old-style stocks and doing everything from scratch.”
Despite the hardships the pandemic has brought to the restaurant industry, the Farrs have their eyes set on even further expansion. Neil said they plan to open locations in Waterbury and Montpelier in the future.
