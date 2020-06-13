The following students from Colchester recently graduated as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.
(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)
Georgia Institute of Technology
- Ruoyu Zhi graduated with a master’s degree in computer science.
Clarkson University
- Danielle Janet Whitham graduated with a bachelor’s degree with distinction in chemistry.
- Cameron J. Smith graduated with a bachelor’s degree with distinction in mechanical engineering and a minor in mathematics.
- Ryan Thomas Eustace graduated with a bachelor’s degree with distinction in mechanical engineering.
Clemson University
- Benjamin M. Mccormick graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management.
Saint Anselm College
- Kaley Campbell graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in natural sciences.
University of Alabama
- Meghan Collins graduated with a bachelor’s degree.
College of Charleston
- Lauren Bergen graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology.
Vermont Technical College
- Avery Adams
- Violetta Ayrapetova
- Ryan Barrett
- Christine Chiaravalle
- Britney Coolidge
- Zachary Grenier
- Corbin King
- Chelsea Martin
- Modeste Mito
- Brittany Mobbs
- Emily Pecor
- Alexis Suker
- Cassidy Wells
Community College of Vermont
- Alexis D. Anderson
- Amy L. Babineau
- Jennifer M. Carp
- Erin McKenzie Jeffery
- Stanley Louis
- Elena G. Maynard
- LauraAnne J. Sexton
- Taylor K. Sexton
- Hannah R. Spence
Castleton University
- Ethan Cameron-Vaupel
- Robert Hamlin
- Olivia Trevisani
- Rachel Keefer