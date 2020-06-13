Academic Achievement

The following students from Colchester recently graduated as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.

(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)

Georgia Institute of Technology

  • Ruoyu Zhi graduated with a master’s degree in computer science.

Clarkson University

  • Danielle Janet Whitham graduated with a bachelor’s degree with distinction in chemistry.
  • Cameron J. Smith graduated with a bachelor’s degree with distinction in mechanical engineering and a minor in mathematics.
  • Ryan Thomas Eustace graduated with a bachelor’s degree with distinction in mechanical engineering.

Clemson University

  • Benjamin M. Mccormick graduated with a bachelor’s degree in management.

Saint Anselm College

  • Kaley Campbell graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in natural sciences.

University of Alabama

  • Meghan Collins graduated with a bachelor’s degree.

College of Charleston

  • Lauren Bergen graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology.

Vermont Technical College

  • Avery Adams
  • Violetta Ayrapetova
  • Ryan Barrett
  • Christine Chiaravalle
  • Britney Coolidge
  • Zachary Grenier
  • Corbin King
  • Chelsea Martin
  • Modeste Mito
  • Brittany Mobbs
  • Emily Pecor
  • Alexis Suker
  • Cassidy Wells

Community College of Vermont

  • Alexis D. Anderson
  • Amy L. Babineau
  • Jennifer M. Carp
  • Erin McKenzie Jeffery
  • Stanley Louis
  • Elena G. Maynard
  • LauraAnne J. Sexton
  • Taylor K. Sexton
  • Hannah R. Spence

Castleton University

  • Ethan Cameron-Vaupel
  • Robert Hamlin
  • Olivia Trevisani
  • Rachel Keefer

