The following students from Colchester recently graduated as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.
University of Connecticut
- Nicole Quintal graduated with a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering.
Quinnipiac University
- Brendan Copley graduated with a Master of Business Administration.
- Mikayla Lovering graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic and Interactive Design.
Vermont Technical College
- Alisa Acker graduated from the Practical Nursing Program.
- Anna Coppenrath graduated from the Practical Nursing Program.
Saint Michael’s College
- Owen Thomas Rossi Wood graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
- Ariel Bayer Wish graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
- Leland A. Gazo graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
- Thomas Duggan graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
- Regan Elizabeth Ugalde graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
Western Governors University
- Bettina Roper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Marion Sweeten graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
- Marzena Steciak graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.