Academic Achievement

The following students from Colchester recently graduated as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.

University of Connecticut

  • Nicole Quintal graduated with a Master of Science in Biomedical Engineering.

Quinnipiac University

  • Brendan Copley graduated with a Master of Business Administration.
  • Mikayla Lovering graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic and Interactive Design.

Vermont Technical College

  • Alisa Acker graduated from the Practical Nursing Program.
  • Anna Coppenrath graduated from the Practical Nursing Program.

Saint Michael’s College

  • Owen Thomas Rossi Wood graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
  • Ariel Bayer Wish graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English.
  • Leland A. Gazo graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
  • Thomas Duggan graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
  • Regan Elizabeth Ugalde graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Western Governors University

  • Bettina Roper graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
  • Marion Sweeten graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
  • Marzena Steciak graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Recommended for you