The following students from Colchester recently received academic accolades for the Spring 2020 semester as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.
(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)
Clarkson University
Presidential Scholars (3.8)
- Thomas Colgrove, a junior majoring in chemical engineering
- Zachary Goad, a sophomore majoring in chemistry
- Abigail Jacunski, a sophomore majoring in aeronautical engineering
- Benjamin Rathe, a sophomore majoring in financial information and analysis
- Kristen Schick, a senior majoring in biology
- Garrett St. Pierre, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering
- Danielle Whitham, a senior majoring in chemistry
Dean’s List (3.25)
- Joshua H. Allessio, a junior majoring in civil engineering
SUNY Canton
President’s List (3.75)
- Saige Papariello, majoring in veterinary technology
Vermont Technical College
President’s List (4.0)
- Modeste Mito
- Jordan Clark
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Avery Adams
- Alexander Cardosi
- Ali Alrubaye
- Corbin King
- Joshua Porter
- Cassidy Wells
- Shea Tomlinson
- Lucas Draus
SUNY Potsdam
President’s List (3.5)
- Samuel Burgess, majoring in music education
Endicott College
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Jaeger Nedde, majoring in business management
Castleton University
President’s List (4.0)
- Ethan Cameron-Vaupel
- Kerrigan Davis
- Rachel Keefer
- Emily Lopes
- Kiah Martin
- Olivia Trevisani
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Emily Bissonette
- Aliza Bogner
- Alice Coates-Martin
- Fiona Doherty
- Jillian Laughlin
- Abigail Longchamp
- Cameron Rolston
- Meaghan Sheehan
- Sydney Soren
- Gloria Zanabria-Berroa
Susquehanna University
Dean’s List (3.4)
- Jack McLaughlin, Class of 2022 majoring in political science