Academic Achievement

The following students from Colchester recently received academic accolades for the Spring 2020 semester as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.

(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)

Clarkson University

Presidential Scholars (3.8)

  • Thomas Colgrove, a junior majoring in chemical engineering
  • Zachary Goad, a sophomore majoring in chemistry
  • Abigail Jacunski, a sophomore majoring in aeronautical engineering
  • Benjamin Rathe, a sophomore majoring in financial information and analysis
  • Kristen Schick, a senior majoring in biology
  • Garrett St. Pierre, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering
  • Danielle Whitham, a senior majoring in chemistry

Dean’s List (3.25)

  • Joshua H. Allessio, a junior majoring in civil engineering

SUNY Canton

President’s List (3.75)

  • Saige Papariello, majoring in veterinary technology

Vermont Technical College

President’s List (4.0)

  • Modeste Mito
  • Jordan Clark

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Avery Adams
  • Alexander Cardosi
  • Ali Alrubaye
  • Corbin King
  • Joshua Porter
  • Cassidy Wells
  • Shea Tomlinson
  • Lucas Draus

SUNY Potsdam

President’s List (3.5)

  • Samuel Burgess, majoring in music education

Endicott College

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Jaeger Nedde, majoring in business management

Castleton University

President’s List (4.0)

  • Ethan Cameron-Vaupel
  • Kerrigan Davis
  • Rachel Keefer
  • Emily Lopes
  • Kiah Martin
  • Olivia Trevisani

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Emily Bissonette
  • Aliza Bogner
  • Alice Coates-Martin
  • Fiona Doherty
  • Jillian Laughlin
  • Abigail Longchamp
  • Cameron Rolston
  • Meaghan Sheehan
  • Sydney Soren
  • Gloria Zanabria-Berroa

Susquehanna University

Dean’s List (3.4)

  • Jack McLaughlin, Class of 2022 majoring in political science

