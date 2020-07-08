Academic Achievement

The following students from Colchester recently received academic honors for the Spring 2020 semester as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.

(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)

College of Charleston

Dean’s List (3.6)

  • Lauren Bergen, studying biology

Southern New Hampshire University

President’s List -- Winter Semester (3.7)

  • Lynneah Rabidoux

Dean’s List -- Winter Semester (3.5)

  • Skyler Wilkinson

Emerson College

Dean’s List (3.7)

  • Ian Bishop, senior studying media arts production

Ithaca College

Dean’s List

  • Kristian Labrie, studying music education
  • Ani McMannon, studying applied psychology

Curry College

Dean’s List (3.3)

  • Jake Stebbins, studying management

University of Rhode Island

Dean’s List (3.3)

  • Robert Davis

Clemson University

President’s List (4.0)

  • Benjamin M. Mccormick, studying management

Westminster College

Dean’s List (3.6)

  • Lauren Brooks, studying theatre

