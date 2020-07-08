The following students from Colchester recently received academic honors for the Spring 2020 semester as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.
(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)
College of Charleston
Dean’s List (3.6)
- Lauren Bergen, studying biology
Southern New Hampshire University
President’s List -- Winter Semester (3.7)
- Lynneah Rabidoux
Dean’s List -- Winter Semester (3.5)
- Skyler Wilkinson
Emerson College
Dean’s List (3.7)
- Ian Bishop, senior studying media arts production
Ithaca College
Dean’s List
- Kristian Labrie, studying music education
- Ani McMannon, studying applied psychology
Curry College
Dean’s List (3.3)
- Jake Stebbins, studying management
University of Rhode Island
Dean’s List (3.3)
- Robert Davis
Clemson University
President’s List (4.0)
- Benjamin M. Mccormick, studying management
Westminster College
Dean’s List (3.6)
- Lauren Brooks, studying theatre