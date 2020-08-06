The following students from Colchester recently received academic honors for the Spring 2020 semester as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.
(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)
Providence College
Dean’s List (3.55)
- Anisa Tarrant
Saint Michael’s College
Dean’s List
- Zesi Yi, a junior in the computer science program
- James Gillert, a senior in the economics program
- Zhi Li, a sophomore in the media studies and digital arts/art and design programs
- Haoqing Cui, a sophomore in the sociology and anthropology program
- Nacole Barrett, a junior in the accounting/business administration program
- Ariel Wish, a May 2020 graduate in the English program
- Gabrielle Gosselin, a junior in the health science program
- Marissa Miles, a junior in the neuroscience program
- Alan Frank, a sophomore in the Spanish/secondary education programs
Community College of Vermont
President’s List (4.0)
- Jennifer Carp
- Heather Lesage
- Potencia Mulolo Baraka
- Hannah Smith
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Preslie Beuschel
- Jacob Blow
- Ruth Finn
- Erin Jeffery
- Jackson Muir
- Casey Perreault
Honor’s List (4.0 part-time students)
- Stanley Louis
- Brian Morin
- Thea Post