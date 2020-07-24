Academic Achievement

The following students from Colchester recently received academic honors for the Spring 2020 semester as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.

(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)

Western New England University

Dean’s List (3.3)

  • Autumn Hathaway
  • Summer Hathaway

University of New Hampshire

Dean's List (3.65)

  • Ava Hayes

Husson University

President's List (3.8)

  • LoraLee Rose Heald

University of Alabama

Dean’s List (3.5)

  • Meghan Collins

Champlain College

Dean's List (3.5)

  • Jonathan Carty 
  • Kelsey Desjardin 
  • Natasha Hayes 
  • John Seymour 
  • Kaitlyn Small 

President's List (4.0)

  • Shyanne Roberge 
  • Sebastian Szykier 

Trustees' List (4.0 for two or more consecutive semesters)

  • Cynthia Alers-Rodriguez

The following students from Colchester recently graduated from a collegiate institution. 

University of Connecticut 

Graduate

  • Nicole Quintal

