The following students from Colchester recently received academic honors for the Spring 2020 semester as reported by their respective institutions of higher education.
(Parentheses denote the minimum GPA required for the respective honor.)
Western New England University
Dean’s List (3.3)
- Autumn Hathaway
- Summer Hathaway
University of New Hampshire
Dean's List (3.65)
- Ava Hayes
Husson University
President's List (3.8)
- LoraLee Rose Heald
University of Alabama
Dean’s List (3.5)
- Meghan Collins
Champlain College
Dean's List (3.5)
- Jonathan Carty
- Kelsey Desjardin
- Natasha Hayes
- John Seymour
- Kaitlyn Small
President's List (4.0)
- Shyanne Roberge
- Sebastian Szykier
Trustees' List (4.0 for two or more consecutive semesters)
- Cynthia Alers-Rodriguez
The following students from Colchester recently graduated from a collegiate institution.
University of Connecticut
Graduate
- Nicole Quintal