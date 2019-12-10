I am Janella Pennington and I became a grandmother for the first time when my daughter had Elliot, her first son. I loved being a mom to my two kids, but being a grandma, or “Gigi” as Elliot calls me, is extra enjoyable. I pretty much only get to do the fun stuff with him and not as much of the challenging parts that come with parenting. As Gigi, I just want to treat Elliot all the time! But I have been careful to not use sweets as rewards and to find other fun ways to treat him—mainly focusing on play and some healthy snacks.