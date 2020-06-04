ST. ALBANS — When Rebecca Holcombe declared her candidacy for governor, she was expecting to knock on doors and shake hands. In the era of COVID-19 that is no longer possible. At the same time, the pandemic has brought many of the issues Holcombe is focused on into sharper relief such as health care, income inequality and education.
“COVID -19 is a test case of what’s wrong,” she said, speaking of the state’s health care system.
In 2015, the state began shifting away from a fee for service model for paying providers to one in which hospitals and primary care practitioners are paid to provide care for a specific population of people. But that shift is incomplete and providers are still receiving much of their pay as fee for services. When services couldn’t be provided because of COVID-19, revenue was lost. Speaking of her own physician, Holcombe said, “he lost revenue and was afraid of going bankrupt.”
If he had been being paid upfront to care for the people in his region, then he wouldn’t have faced bankruptcy, she said.
The current situation, she said, “underscores the fact that we have not moved to a system of compensation for our primary care providers and our hospitals that compensates them for thinking holistically about how we keep people healthy.”
“We have to find a way to provide health care to people they can afford,” said Holcombe, noting that many people with high insurance deductibles don’t get care because they can’t afford the deductible. At the same time, low income people are more likely to have chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, Holcombe pointed out, which make them more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Providing care in rural areas is even more challenging. Because of the debt recent medical school graduates are carrying, many can’t afford to practice in rural areas, she said. That means the state must look at workforce development, including loan forgiveness for people who go into practice in rural areas.
Holcombe also pointed out hospitals are paying for out of state traveling nurses, which is both more expensive and sends money out of Vermont. She prefers looking at how the state can train more nurses, potentially including college credit for classes taken in health care programs at the state’s technical centers. Holcombe suggested the state consider paying Vermonters to become nurses.
The Vermont State College System is one of the places training the state’s nurses. Former chancellor Jeb Spaulding proposed shuttering three of its campuses. Holcombe disagrees.
“Our college system, we can’t let it go,” Holcombe, a former Secretary of Education, said. “If you pull the college system out of our rural communities, you are going to destabilize the economies of those communities. You are going to lose a driver of economic opportunity.”
Holcombe said she spoke with one business owner who said that if the Randolph campus of (VTC) closed, he would likely move his business out of state because he wouldn’t be able to find skilled workers.
Losing those colleges wouldn’t only hurt businesses, it would hurt Vermonters, in her view. Those colleges are “one of the only ladders many of the kids in our rural communities have to climb into middle class jobs,” Holcombe said.
Students at those colleges are primarily Vermonters, many are the first members of their families to attend college, and a large number are working while attending college. “When you move college away from them, what we lose is the brain and the human capital in those rural communities.”
She believes the state should provide bridge funding this year. Then, she said, as governor she would work with those communities to examine how the system can be operated sustainably.
Income inequality and housing
“We are currently being strangled by income inequality,” Holcombe said.
Holcombe spoke of a home health aide she met who is raising two children, one of whom is the son of her sister who struggles with addiction. “We have a system where people who work hard taking care of us, who are the backbone of our economy and who are raising the next generation of Vermont workers are put in these terrible, terrible positions where literally no matter how hard they work they feel like they’re drowning; they cannot make their ends meet.”
COVID-19 has exposed those cracks. Holcombe said she has spoken with people who didn’t realize how many children depended on school for nutrition until the schools closed and who have been shocked by the lines of people seeking food assistance.
“There’s a sense now of how income inequality is eroding both the vibrancy of the state, but also people’s sense of wellness and security in ways we’re going to have to undo or there really isn’t a good future for Vermont,” she said.
Housing is a challenge for many Vermonters. Holcombe noted that two people working full time at minimum wage can’t afford an apartment in Chittenden County.
“Housing and poverty are at the root of so many of our most intractable problems,” she said, pointing to people who have completed their sentences but can’t leave prison because they don’t have housing as an example.
She also pointed to data showing that it is middle income Vermonters who are leaving the state. They can’t keep up with housing costs, she said.
Downtowns in which people can walk to work and services are the best location for housing, but “it can’t be done if there’s no wastewater treatment,” Holcombe said. “We have not been investing in basic infrastructure for years.”
In addition to building needed infrastructure, Holcombe is willing to make changes to Vermont’s permitting system, such as allowing those who meet certain criteria to go through an expedited review process.
The state may also need to put money into housing she said, calling it an investment. “Housing makes it possible for people to live here, and when they live here they’ll pay taxes here.”
She has also heard from businesses that the cost of housing makes recruiting employees from outside Vermont more of a challenge.
“I feel like we’re managing our decline... We need to be a little bit more entrepreneurial,” Holcombe said, by investing in areas that will pay long term dividends such as housing, education and workforce development.
Vermont should also be looking to develop in green sectors of the economy, instead of trying to attract multi-national corporations, Holcombe said.
She would like to begin transitioning the state off its dependence on fossil fuels. Vermonters spend $2 billion a year purchasing fossil fuels. That’s money that leaves the state. Holcombe noted that spending that money on efforts such as electrifying home heating would save people money and employ Vermonters.
Both housing and climate change are tied directly to transportation. The cost of housing forces many Vermonters to live farther away from where they work, she noted. So building housing closer to jobs is part of the answer. Public transportation is part of the answer to the state’s transportation challenges, too, but that’s hard to talk about in a pandemic, Holcombe observed. She would also support helping the neediest Vermonters shift to electric cars.
Childcare
Schools which have lost students are one way the state can begin making child care more affordable, in Holcombe’s view. Schools already have a nurse onsite, a library and a heated building. A childcare business in Whiting that has moved into the school has been able to raise wages for their employees and the school has been able to provide services for kids and families at the preschool, Holcombe said.
The savings in rent and overhead for the childcare provider can also make care more affordable for families, Holcombe noted, citing a family which had seen its costs drop from $185 per week to $50.
“It’s one of the most important investments we make,” she said of childcare.
One of the mistakes the state made was providing subsidized pre-K for 10 hours per week for 3 to 5 year olds, she said. “Think about who is going to be able to put their kids in pre-K that only provides service 10 hours per week,” she said.
The subsidies pulled kids out of childcare businesses which served 0 to 5 year olds, leaving those providers with only the younger and most expensive kids. -”We need to reunite the 0 to 3 year olds with the 3 to 5 year olds,” she said.
Racial equity
Holcombe said she is hearing a lot of discussion in the state not about how we treat people equally, but how to be “proactive about defending the life, liberty and happiness of people of color in the state of Vermont.”
People are beginning to understand there are freedoms “we take for granted that if we don’t work actively to protect for groups that have been marginalized, they won’t have them.”
Speaking of migrant workers on Vermont’s farms, Holcombe spoke of the importance of insuring that they and their families have access to schools and health care, including not collecting information which could be used to identify them as undocumented.
“It’s just in our shared interest to treat people well,” she said. “The future will judge us by how we treat the people who are most vulnerable.”
Asked about the Abenaki community, Holcombe said, “This is really one of Vermont’s original sins.”
“This is a deep, deep debt that Vermont owes to our Abenaki communities,” she said.
Given the history of eugenics in Vermont, many members of the Abenaki community don’t trust the government, Holcombe observed.
“Trust isn’t something government just gets, it’s something government has to earn,” Holcombe said. Regaining trust means “listening to people in the those communities about what kind of relationship they want, not telling them what kind of relationship they want.”
The future
Holcombe said Governor Phil Scott has managed the current crisis well. His actions slowed the spread of the coronavirus and prevented hospitals from becoming overloaded, in her view.
What comes next is rebuilding and planning for the future. “Many of the challenges that we have now were here before COVID,” she said.
“We need to be very proactive right now. We need to have a vision for how we move into a Vermont that’s actually creating new opportunities for families and not just trying to hold onto and retain what we had 20 years ago,” she said.