Higher Ground announces Drive-In Experience in Essex Junction

Essex Junction, VT --- Higher Ground (HG) is pleased to announce that it is in the process of building a large stage with video support in the Champlain Valley Exposition’s Midway Lawn to provide a space for concerts and community events in the age of physical distancing.
All proceeds will go to benefit the Vermont Arts Council.
Up to 250 vehicles will be able to park six feet apart from each other--with room to set up lawn chairs or a blanket in front of each vehicle.
Video will be broadcast on a state-of-the-art LED video wall, 27 feet wide by 15 feet tall, mounted on a massive, 40 foot-high structure next to the stage to accommodate sight lines. The LED video wall provides crystal-clear resolution in all weather and sound is broadcasted over FM radio.
The HG Drive-In Experience officially opens this upcoming weekend with three area high school graduation ceremonies. Higher Ground will announce other events and programming in the coming days.
“The goal,” says Alex Crothers, founder of Higher Ground, “is to provide a community resource to help facilitate public gatherings of all types. We’ve purposefully left the schedule open so that we can accommodate a broad range of uses. We’re in uncharted territory, but we imagine religious worship, charity bingo nights, live streaming of concert events, chamber orchestras, live plays, weddings, political rallies, etc. While we practice physical distancing, it’s critical we find avenues to share social and cultural experiences.”
The project is made possible with the support of the Champlain Valley Exposition and generous contributions from the Vermont Community Foundation, Burton, Ben & Jerry’s, AARP, Cynosure, Northfield Savings Bank, New England Federal Credit Union, Lake Champlain Ferries, Ferry Dock Marina, Solidarity of Unbridled Labour, Pomerleau Real Estate, and Atomic Pro Audio.
“We are in the midst of a watershed moment for Vermont communities, and we are excited that this collaboration will provide much-needed support to the arts community throughout our state,” said Vermont Community Foundation President & CEO Dan Smith. “Theaters, concert halls, and museums are exactly the type of places where people come to heal after hard times, which is why it’s important to preserve the arts now and in the future.”
Highergroundmusic.com will have an updated calendar of Higher Ground Drive-In Experience events.
All guests are expected to adhere to CDC (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html) and Vermont (healthvermont.gov/response/coronavirus-covid-19 ) guidelines in relation to social distancing while attending drive-in events.
Guests are also asked to wear a mask when visiting the restrooms or other areas on site that are outside of the six-foot radius in front of their parking spot.
A ticket admits one vehicle, and each vehicle is permitted to hold up to four people--including children. Tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable as all sales are final, and they are only available for advanced, online purchase. There will be no box office on site the day of a show.
When entering the expo, guests will be asked to hold their physical ticket, or their mobile device with a digital ticket displayed, up against a rolled-up window of the vehicle to be scanned through the glass.
No RVs, campers, buses, or trailers will be permitted. Motorcycles and bicycles will be allowed, but they are each considered one vehicle and will require their own parking area.
Attendees will be able to watch the show from outside their vehicle--using chairs and blankets if they so wish as long as they remain within the six-foot area in front of the vehicle. Guests must bring their own working FM radio as that transmission will be the only way for them to hear the show. Sitting on a tailgate or in the bed of a truck is acceptable, but yard games, grills, and generators will not be allowed.
People going to a show can bring their own food and beverages, but alcohol and smoking are prohibited.