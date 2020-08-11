Even though the majority of this year's voters submitted mail-in ballots, a steady flow of people walked into Colchester High School around lunchtime to vote in the Vermont state primary election.
Jon Lynch, a Republican running to represent Chittenden 9-2 in the Vermont House of Representatives, and Rep. Patrick Brennan 9-2 and Rep. Curt Taylor 9-1, both running for re-election, stood outside in the small patch of shade created by the building. They held signs and waved.
Meanwhile, Alex Darr, a Republican also running for a house seat in 9-2, hastily stuck more lawn signs into the grass on the corner of Laker Lane and Blakely Road.
Voters entering the high school were greeted by a Justice of the Peace, asked whether they were voting in district 9-1 or 9-2 and reminded to stay six-feet apart from other voters.
The gymnasium, where voting takes place, looked a little different than it did in early March for Town Meeting Day. Voting stations were spaced further apart, and a clear plastic shield separated volunteers at the help desk from voters.
Julie Graetar, Colchester’s town clerk, said she is expecting about 34% of the town’s registered voters to have participated in the election by the end of the day. Approximately twenty-two percent of those votes were mailed-in.
"Primary turnout has never been this big,"she said. "Everybody's paying attention now."
Though many people who came to the polls today or mailed-in a ballot were first-time primary voters, Colchester resident Rick Jean said he always votes in primary elections.
“I just like being part of the process, and I want to make sure we get the right people in there,” he said.
Despite the pandemic, and the health risk going to the poll in-person might cause, Jean said he had never even considered voting by mail-in ballot.
Charles Blanchard, another Colchester voter, said that despite his age, he also is committed to voting in-person.
“I’m still capable of getting in and out comfortably,” he said. “I’m getting a shot in my knee this afternoon and that should make it even easier.”
Two other Colchester voters were reluctant to vote in-person, but said they had to come to the school today because they filled out their mail-in ballots incorrectly.
“We put all three ballots in one envelope,” one voter said.
Graetar said her office spoke with many people over the past few weeks who were not only confused about how to fill out their ballots, but about what they were actually voting for.
“A lot of people are confused about what this election is,” she said. “They think this is the deciding vote or are expecting to see presidential candidates on the ballot.”
The Justices of the Peace and volunteers stationed around the room have all been extremely helpful, Graetar said.
Despite some initial concerns about having enough people to staff the event, Graetar said community members stepped up and volunteered to take the place of those who felt uncomfortable working at the poll due to health concerns.
“We now have more than enough people,” she said. “Because I expect us to still have to wear masks and keep a social distance in November, we’ll be training up more volunteers over the next few months.”
The polls for Chittenden 9-1 and 9-2 districts are open at Colchester High School until 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must also be received by that time in order to be counted.