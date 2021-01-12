ST. ALBANS — Even COVID-19 and social distancing can’t stop the world-renowned, long-awaited Girl Scout cookie season
Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains and Girl Scouts of the USA have opened their 2021 cookie season with booths, contact-free pick-ups and deliveries through the online Grub Hub platform, according to a news release.
“We are looking forward to this year’s Girl Scout Cookie season,” Patricia K. Mellor, CEO of Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains said in the announcement. “We are keeping our Girl Scouts safe while they learn essential life skills in our cookie program, like people skills, business ethics, goal-setting, money management, and more. Our girls look forward to the cookie program each year, as it provides them a fun and interactive way to fund the things they do.”
On Grub Hub’s Girl Scout Cookie site, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-Tastics are available on their menu.
On the Girl Scout Cookies website, cookie trackers can enter their zip code in the “Find Cookies” section, or download the app to access cookies through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder App.
Online cookie orders will be available nationwide on Feb. 1 to cookie lovers can receive direct shipments from local troop members in the event that they don’t know a Girl Scout, and some in-person cookie stations will be open from Feb. 12 through March 22, according to a release.
