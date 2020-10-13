Meet Rosie, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week.
This outgoing and social lady is looking for a new best friend to enjoy life with! Rosie loves to explore her surroundings and would probably get a kick out of some fun cat puzzles or interactive toys in her new home. While she does value her independence, Rosie is also a snuggler who would curl up next you after she's had her fun. If you're looking for a well-rounded kitty companion and can provide her the option to safely go outside when she likes, schedule an appointment with Rosie today!
Make an appointment to meet Rosie by visiting hsccvt.org/Cats
Rosie and...
Cats: She lived with a cat in her finders home and may do well with another
Dogs: She lived with a dog in her finders home and may do well with another
