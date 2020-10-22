This Saturday is Prescription Drug Take Back Day when you can dispose of leftover prescription and over-the-counter drugs safely at a collection site near you.
The Take Back Day scheduled for last April was cancelled due to the pandemic, “so this is a great opportunity to make up for lost time,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine.
You don’t always have to wait for a Take Back Day in the future, either. Many drug disposal sites in Vermont are permanent, or you can request a free mail-back envelope through the Vermont Department of Health’s website: healthvermont.gov/doyourpart.
“More than half of people who misuse prescription medication get it from a friend or relative — often straight out of the medicine cabinet,” Levine said. “We already know COVID-19 is taking a toll on Vermonters with substance use disorder, and unfortunately, we have seen an increase in opioid fatalities this year compared to last year. By disposing of medications safely — especially prescription painkillers — you can do your part to keep anyone from ever misusing them.”
Oct. 24 Take Back Day Sites in Chittenden County (10 a.m. -- 2 p.m.)
University Mall with South Burlington Police: 155 Dorset St., South Burlington
Shelburne Police Department: 5420 Shelburne Rd., Shelburne
Kinney Drugs with Shelburne Police: 47 Executive Dr., Shelburne
Market 32 with Chittenden County Sheriff's Office: 595 Shelburne Rd., Burlington
Burlington Police Department (parking side window): 1 North Ave., Burlington
Colchester Police Department: 835 Blakely Rd., Colchester
Kinney Drugs with Hinesburg Community Police: 10212 VT-116, Hinesburg
Milton Police Department: 37 Bombardier Rd., Milton
Essex Police Department: 145 Maple St., Essex Junction
Winooski Police Department: 27 West Allen St., Winooski
Permanent Take Back Sites
Burlington Police Station: 1 North Avenue, Burlington (802-658-2704); 7:30 a.m. -- 4 p.m. through administrative entrance lobby, after hours through entrance to uniformed service bureau; accepts pills and patches.
Essex Police Department: 145 Maple Street, Essex Junction (802-878-8331); and day and time; accepts pills and patches.
Hinesburg Police Station: 10298 Route 116, Hinesburg (802-482-3397); Monday-Friday 7 a.m. -- 11 p.m.; accepts pills, patches, liquids, aerosols, and sharps; no drop box, must hand items to staff.
Lakeside Pharmacy: 242 Pearl Street, Burlington (802-862-1491); Monday-Friday 8 a.m. -- 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. -- 4 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. -- 12 p.m.; accepts pills, patches, and liquids.
Milton Police Department: 37 Bombardier Road, Milton (802-893-2424); Monday-Friday 8 a.m. -- 4 p.m.; accepts pills and patches.
Richmond Police Station: 203 Bridge Street, Richmond (802-434-2156); Monday-Thursday 7 a.m. -- 4:30 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. -- 12 p.m., call ahead for after hours; accepts pills, patches, boxed sharps.
Shelburne Police Department: 5420 Shelburne Road, Shelburne (802-985-8051); any day and time; accepts pills, patches, liquids, and aerosols.
South Burlington Police Station: 19 Gregory Drive, South Burlington (802-846-4111); any day and time; accepts pills and patches.
UVM ACC Campus Outpatient Pharmacy: 1 South Prospect Street, Burlington (802-847-3784); Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. -- 5 p.m. at Arnold Level 1; accepts pills, patches, and liquids up to 4 ounces.
UVM Fanny Allen Campus Outpatient Pharmacy: 792 College Parkway, Colchester (802-847-7461); Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. -- 5 p.m. at the medical office building suite 103; accepts pills, patches, and liquids up to 4 ounces.
UVM Main Campus Outpatient Pharmacy: 111 Colchester Avenue, Burlington (802-847-2821); Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. -- 11 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 8:30 a.m. -- 5 p.m. at the main lobby level 3; accepts pills, patches, and liquids up to 4 ounces.
UVM Police: 284 East Avenue, Burlington (802-656-3473); any day and time; accepts pills and patches.
Walgreens: 514 Farrell Street, South Burlington (802-651-0597); Monday-Friday 9 a.m. -- 9 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. -- 5 p.m.; accepts pills and patches.
Williston Police Department: 7928 Williston Road, Williston (802-878-6611); any day and time; accepts pills and patches.
Winooski Police Station: 27 West Allen Street, Winooski (802-655-0221); any day and time; accepts pills, patches, liquids, aerosols, and sharps.
