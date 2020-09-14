SOUTH BURLINGTON – The 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, is scheduled to conduct F-35 night flying from Tuesday, Sept. 15 through Thursday, Sept. 17, with additional night operations from Tuesday, Sept. 22 through Thursday, Sept. 24.
Area residents may see and hear F-35A Lightning II aircraft taking off and landing from the Burlington International Airport during this time. All night flight training operations are scheduled to be completed before 10 p.m.
“We fly at night to maintain night tactical proficiency,” said Lt. Col. Anthony Marek, 134th Fighter Squadron commander. “This is especially important during this time of F-35 transition—we must learn how to employ the tactical advantages gained from the F-35 during both day and night operations.”
The 158th Fighter Wing airmen are required to conduct night operations to meet Air Force requirements and proficiencies. The Vermont Air National Guard will continue regularly-scheduled flying operations during drill weekends, which traditionally occur the first non-holiday weekend of each month.