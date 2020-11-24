If you’re in need of some last-minute ingredients, an extra side dish, a bottle of wine, or simply some necessary, everyday household items, here’s a list of where and when you can find them locally on Thursday while the U.S. observes the Thanksgiving holiday.
Burlington
Market 32 (595 Shelburne Road): 6 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Hannaford (1127 North Avenue, Suite 11): 7 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Shaw’s (570 Shelburne Road): 7 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed
802 bws/802Spirits (1127 North Avenue); 10 a.m. -- 4 p.m.
CVS (35 Church Street): 7 a.m. -- 11 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Walgreens (158 Cherry Street): 7 a.m. -- 11 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Walgreens (514 Farrell Street): 8 a.m. -- 10 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Walgreens (1024 North Avenue): 8 a.m. -- 9 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Colchester
Price Chopper (1184 Prim Road): 7 a.m. -- 3 p.m.
Shaw’s (66 Mountain View Drive): 7 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Dick Mazza's General Store/802Spirits (777 West Lake Shore Drive): 10 a.m. -- 7 p.m.
CVS (69 Mountain View Drive): 8 a.m. -- 9 p.m.
Walgreens (1184 Prim Road): 8 a.m. -- 9 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Essex
Price Chopper (90 Center Road): 7 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Hannaford (21A Essex Way): 6 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Mac’s Market (101 Pearl Street): 8 a.m. -- 4 p.m.
Essex Discount Beverage/802Spirits (76 Center Road): 5 a.m. -- 3 p.m.
Five Corners Variety/802Spirits (39 Park Street): 9 a.m. -- 6 p.m.
CVS (7 Essex Way): 8 a.m. -- 10 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Walgreens (9 Susie Wilson Road): 8 a.m. -- 9 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Walgreens (75 Pearl Street): 8 a.m. -- 9 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Milton
Hannaford (259 Route 7 South): 6 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Raj Liquor & Beverage/802Spirits (69 Middle Road): 7 a.m. -- 5 p.m.
Walgreens (201 US Route 7 South): 8 a.m. -- 8 p.m.; pharmacy closed
South Burlington
Price Chopper (41 Hinesburg Road): 7 a.m. -- 3 p.m.
Hannaford (University Mall -- 217 Dorset Street): 6 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Hannaford (935 Shelburne Road, Suite 300): 7 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Gracey's/802Spirits (26 Hinesburg Road, Unit #1): 9 a.m. -- 8 p.m.
Simon's Store/802Spirits (974 Shelburne Road): 5:30 a.m. -- close
CVS (1 Dorset Street): 7 a.m. -- 10 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Walgreens (39 Hinesburg Road): 8 a.m. -- 9 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Williston
Hannaford/802Spirits (78 Marshall Avenue): 6 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Shaw’s (71 Boxwood Street): 7 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed
CVS (49 Wright Avenue): 8 a.m. -- 10 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Walgreens (108 Cornerstone Drive): 8 a.m. -- 8 p.m.; pharmacy closed
Winooski
Walgreens (321 Main Street): 8 a.m. -- 8 p.m.; pharmacy open 9 a.m. -- 5 p.m.
