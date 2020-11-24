grocery cart

If you’re in need of some last-minute ingredients, an extra side dish, a bottle of wine, or simply some necessary, everyday household items, here’s a list of where and when you can find them locally on Thursday while the U.S. observes the Thanksgiving holiday.

Burlington

Market 32 (595 Shelburne Road): 6 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Hannaford (1127 North Avenue, Suite 11): 7 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Shaw’s (570 Shelburne Road): 7 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed

802 bws/802Spirits (1127 North Avenue); 10 a.m. -- 4 p.m.

CVS (35 Church Street): 7 a.m. -- 11 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Walgreens (158 Cherry Street): 7 a.m. -- 11 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Walgreens (514 Farrell Street): 8 a.m. -- 10 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Walgreens (1024 North Avenue): 8 a.m. -- 9 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Colchester

Price Chopper (1184 Prim Road): 7 a.m. -- 3 p.m.

Shaw’s (66 Mountain View Drive): 7 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Dick Mazza's General Store/802Spirits (777 West Lake Shore Drive): 10 a.m. -- 7 p.m.

CVS (69 Mountain View Drive): 8 a.m. -- 9 p.m.

Walgreens (1184 Prim Road): 8 a.m. -- 9 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Essex

Price Chopper (90 Center Road): 7 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Hannaford (21A Essex Way): 6 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Mac’s Market (101 Pearl Street): 8 a.m. -- 4 p.m.

Essex Discount Beverage/802Spirits (76 Center Road): 5 a.m. -- 3 p.m.

Five Corners Variety/802Spirits (39 Park Street): 9 a.m. -- 6 p.m.

CVS (7 Essex Way): 8 a.m. -- 10 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Walgreens (9 Susie Wilson Road): 8 a.m. -- 9 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Walgreens (75 Pearl Street): 8 a.m. -- 9 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Milton

Hannaford (259 Route 7 South): 6 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Raj Liquor & Beverage/802Spirits (69 Middle Road): 7 a.m. -- 5 p.m.

Walgreens (201 US Route 7 South): 8 a.m. -- 8 p.m.; pharmacy closed

South Burlington

Price Chopper (41 Hinesburg Road): 7 a.m. -- 3 p.m.

Hannaford (University Mall -- 217 Dorset Street): 6 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Hannaford (935 Shelburne Road, Suite 300): 7 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Gracey's/802Spirits (26 Hinesburg Road, Unit #1): 9 a.m. -- 8 p.m.

Simon's Store/802Spirits (974 Shelburne Road): 5:30 a.m. -- close

CVS (1 Dorset Street): 7 a.m. -- 10 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Walgreens (39 Hinesburg Road): 8 a.m. -- 9 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Williston

Hannaford/802Spirits (78 Marshall Avenue): 6 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Shaw’s (71 Boxwood Street): 7 a.m. -- 3 p.m.; pharmacy closed

CVS (49 Wright Avenue): 8 a.m. -- 10 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Walgreens (108 Cornerstone Drive): 8 a.m. -- 8 p.m.; pharmacy closed

Winooski

Walgreens (321 Main Street): 8 a.m. -- 8 p.m.; pharmacy open 9 a.m. -- 5 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.