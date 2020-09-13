MONTPELIER — On Friday, Governor Phil Scott announced that he’s once again extending Vermont’s State of Emergency.
The new order is set to last until Oct. 15, but Scott hinted that it’s likely he will be making similar extensions in the future during Friday’s press conference.
“I know this hasn’t been easy,” said Scott. “I know the thought of doing this for another month, and likely a few more, is disappointing. But if we continue down this path, if our numbers remain good once we get through school reopening and college return, we’ll continue to open that spigot a bit more. As we’ve done from the very start, it will be based on the data and science. Rest assured, we’ll get through this.”
Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak presented updated data regarding positive case and hospitalization numbers which showed that Vermont continues to have the lowest rates of infections. Scott commented that the data proves that the measures his administration has taken in reopening the state, and the actions of residents throughout the state, have proven effective.
“It’s important to realize just how fortunate we are here in Vermont,” said Scott. “Because of the work and sacrifice of all of you, we’ve been able to methodically open up the economy since late April with most sectors open today in some capacity. And more importantly, we’ve kept them open to date.”
Scott said he expects hospitality to be the next sector to have its restrictions loosened and that he hopes to allow for expanded lodging capacity by the quickly-upcoming foliage season.
Updated Data
- There were 30 new cases reported in Vermont between Sept. 4-10, down from 45 from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3.
- As of Sept. 11’s press conference, there was only one person hospitalized for COVID-19 with no one being in an intensive care unit.
- As of Sept. 10, a total of 42,109 tests had been administered to college and university students in Vermont with only 38 being positive for COVID-19 for a 0.09 percent positivity rate; 15,000 of those tests were conducted in the past week with five having positive results.
- The updated travel map shows that no counties in Vermont had improved or worsened over the previous week. Counties from neighboring Northeast states saw a decrease in cases of just over 2 percent, that being the first decline for the region in three weeks. That helps allow 5.5 million people to come to Vermont without needing to quarantine, up from 5.2 million.