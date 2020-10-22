According to state officials, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Halloween safely this year. Dr. Patsy Kelso, the state’s epidemiologist, encourages Vermonters to get creative.
She advised families to avoid busy streets and crowds and to find ways to incorporate face masks into children’s costumes. Be sure not to wear a costume mask over your face mask, which could make it harder to breathe.
“We all need to find ways to balance the seriousness of the pandemic with fun,” Kelso said, “If Halloween is your kind of fun, you can find safe ways to celebrate.”
Many readers plan on trick-or-treating as usual, but with a few unique and safe adjustments.
Jackie Scott Ford of Colchester plans on handing out candy at her doorstep, but will do so masked and gloved.
Janet Fitzpatrick of Essex will leave packaged treats outside her house for the trick or treaters in her neighborhood.
Other creative ideas we’ve seen circulating online include:
Pinning pre-packaged treats to a picket fence, or clothes line
Using an extended arm/reacher grabber to hand out candy while distanced
Making a “candy slide” with PVC piping to send candy down to trick-or-treaters from a distance
Others say they will stay home and celebrate the day with their immediate family or a few close friends.
Megan Meek of Milton said she plans on making seasonal treats and watching movies at home with her kids.
Sandra O'Flaherty Cain of Essex has a similar plan. She and her family will buy candy for themselves to eat while watching Halloween movies. Maybe they will also take a walk around the neighborhood to see decorations.
Tana Randall-Wolfe of Milton will host a small party with guests in her “COVID bubble.” They’ll watch movies, eat spooky-themed food and play Halloween games.
Elizabeth Ebbs of Milton is “still torn” on what to do this Halloween. She will either plan a private movie and candy party or go trick-or-treating with her family’s “quarantine buds.”
Many area businesses and towns are still hosting Halloween events.
There’s a 12-foot-tall skeleton and Halloween display to see at the end of Cushing Drive in Essex. The town also has MARK BBQ holding a trunk-or-treat from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at .
Take a drive to Milton to see almost a dozen homes and businesses decorated for the holiday as part of the “Spirited Homes of Milton” contest.
Head to Switchback Brewing in Burlington for its fifth annual Barktober Halloween Bash to benefit the Humane Society of Chittenden County. From 2-6 p.m. Oct. 31 the brewery is doing things socially-distant this year, so be sure to bundle up to celebrate with your dog on the outdoor patio.
$1 from every pint and hot dog sold during the entire day will be donated to the Humane Society of Chittenden County. Reservations should be made in advance.
Stay tuned for a special edition of our “What to do this weekend” newsletter next week with a more complete list of Halloween events.
