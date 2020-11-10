The American Red Cross has supported those in uniform since the founding of the organization more than 135 years ago. Today, the Red Cross remains committed to serving the military community at every step — from the time of taking the oath to becoming a veteran and beyond. This Veterans Day, take a moment to honor America’s military members by providing comfort and aid to those who have sacrificed so much.
For a service member or veteran experiencing a difficult hospital stay, support like yours can make all the difference. With your gift of a hospital care kit, you can show veterans and service members across the country that we’re there for them — just as they have been there for us.
Right now, you can support our nation’s heroes with a special hospital care package that includes soap, shampoo, laundry detergent, snacks, books for their kids and more.
Donations are tax deductible, and you can receive a free gift with a donation of $125 or more.
Join the Red Cross in its tradition of celebrating our heroic members of the armed forces. Take the time today to give back to our dedicated veterans and service members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.