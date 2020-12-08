The season of giving is in full swing, and you might be wondering how you can help make someone’s holiday a little brighter. Here are six initiatives in Chittenden County through which you can do just that.
Troy’s Toy Drive
Essex resident Troy Austin is once again helping collect toys for underprivileged boys and girls in the community -- this year doing so with a drive-thru style event. Saturday, Dec. 12 from 4-6 p.m., Austin will be stationed in the Essex High School parking lot along with festive, lit up vehicles. He asks that all toys be new and unwrapped.
Operation Fire Cuffs
A slew of public safety agencies are teaming up for the 10th annual Operation Fire Cuffs with the event having a different spin this year. Instead of collecting toys, fire, police and rescue departments all over Chittenden County are looking for people to donate gift cards which will then be delivered to the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital on Dec. 17.
Gift cards can be mailed to or dropped off at the following locations:
- Burlington Fire Station 5 (23 Ferguson Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401)
- Burlington Fire Station 3 (20 Mansfield Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401)
- University of Vermont Rescue (290 East Ave, Burlington, VT 05405)
- Vermont State Police -- Williston Barracks (2777 St. George Road, Williston, VT 05495)Colchester Police (835 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446)
- South Burlington Fire Department (575 Dorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403)
- Essex Town Fire Department (188 Sand Hill Road, Essex, VT 05452)
- University of Vermont Police Department (284 East Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401) Winooski Police Department, (27 West Allen Street, Winooski, VT 05404)
- Essex Junction Fire Department (3 Pearl Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452)
- Milton Police Department (37 Bombardier Road, Milton, VT 05468)
- Colchester Fire Department (844 Church Road, Colchester, VT 05446)
- Saint Michael’s College -- Fire, Rescue and Public Safety (220 College Parkway, Colchester, VT 05439)
- Milton Fire Department (47 Bombardier Road, Milton, VT 05468)
- Winooski Fire Department (120 Main Street, Winooski, VT 05404)
- Burlington Police Department (1 North Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401)
- Colchester Rescue (687 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446)
Dee PT Great Diaper Drive for COTS
Dee Physical Therapy is very excited to announce its 13th annual diaper drive to benefit the Committee on Temporary Shelter (COTS). Did you know that more than half the kids that stay in COTS shelters each year are under the age of five, and COTS programs assisted more than 546 children last year? Did you also know one-in-three families struggle with diaper needs? Over the past 12 years, the Dee PT Diaper Drive, through generous community donations, has collected over 900,000 diapers. The diaper drive will look a little different this year, but the sentiment is still the same: a community-based event to help our neighbors. Due to the ongoing health pandemic, Dee PT can’t do in-person donations this year. However, together with COTS, it has organized a virtual event. To participate, visit cotsonline.org/give/diaper-drive/.
Coats for Kids
Gadue’s Dry Cleaning has begun its annual Coats for Kids campaign. Coats for Kids has been supplying warm winter clothing to families throughout Chittenden and Franklin Counties for over 30 years. This year, need is greater than ever, and donations have been down. Drop off your gently used coats, snow pants, hats, mittens, scarves and winter boots at any Gadue’s Dry Cleaning location. Gadue’s will clean and recondition them, and items will be distributed through local agencies and schools to those children and families who need warm clothing to face the cold winter ahead. All sizes are needed, adult through infant, but articles should be limited to winter outerwear.
Items can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Creek Farm Plaza (Roosevelt Highway, Colchester)
- Ethan Allen Shopping Center (North Avenue, Burlington)
- 430 Shelburne Road, Burlington
- Shelburne Bay Plaza (2989 Shelburne Road, Shelburne)
- 30 Susie Wilson Road, Essex Junction
- Sweet Meadow Plaza (1164 Williston Road, South Burlington)
Essex High School Winter Warmth Gift Card Fundraiser
Essex High School (EHS) is holding its annual gift card fundraiser to help support some families through the holidays and cold winter months ahead. Because this fundraiser is intended to support families through the holidays and long Vermont winter months, please consider donating a gift card from a store that offers a variety of goods -- from clothing to food. Stores like Walmart and Target are preferred, but a card from any store is welcome and deeply appreciated. To limit traffic inside of the building due to COVID-19, gift cards can be dropped off at the Essex High Security Office (located just inside the first door of the main entrance) or can be mailed to Essex High School Main Office ATTN: Arielle Boutwell, 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction, Vermont 05452 from now until the end of the school day on Dec, 18, 2020. The EHS student assistance staff will then confidentially coordinate assistance to EHS students and families in need.
Toys for Kids
The Donald Cook Detachment of the Marine Corps League is back with its Toys for Kids drive to benefit the Salvation Army’s distribution of gifts for Vermont families in need. All items are asked to be new and unwrapped for children up to age 14, or you can help the league purchase Visa gift cards to be donated for kids ages 15-17 by mailing a check to Toys for Kids, PO Box 4092, Burlington, VT 05406; you can also donate via PayPal through the league’s website by going to toysforkidsvt.com and selecting ‘Donate.’
In addition to the drop-off locations below, you can send an online purchase directly to Toys for Kids of Vermont, c/o Jerihill Ace Hardware, 249 Vt-15, Jericho, Vermont 05465.
Toys can be dropped off in the barrels at the following locations through Dec. 21:
- Ace Hardware(1127 North Ave., Burlington)
- Buffalo Wild Wings (555 Shelburne Rd., Burlington)
- Burlington Hyundai (333 Shelburne Rd., Burlington)
- Burlington Subaru (351 Shelburne Rd., Burlington)
- Christ the King School (136 Locust St., Burlington)
- Echo Center (1 College St., Burlington)
- Gadue's Dry Cleaning (1127 North Ave., Burlington)
- Gadue's Dry Cleaning (430 Shelburne Road, Burlington)
- Hannaford's Supermarket (1099 North Ave., Burlington)
- Heineberg Senior Center (72 Heineberg Road, Burlington)
- Hickock & Boardman (346 Shelburne Rd., Burlington)
- Kinney Drugs (308 Shelburne Rd., Burlington)
- People's United Bank (1070 North Ave., Burlington)
- Perrywinkles (227 Main St., Burlington)
- UPS Store #2821 (70 South Winooski Avenue, Burlington)
- UPS Store #4618 (1127 North Ave., Burlington)
- Vermont Federal Credit Union (84 Pine Street -- 100 Financial Plaza, Burlington)
- Ace Hardware Store (713 West Lakeshore Dr., Colchester)
- Auto Source Direct (574 Prim Road, Colchester)
- Baker Distributing (130 Orion Dr., Colchester)
- Burger Bar (831 College Parkway, Colchester)
- Costco (218 Lower Mountain View Dr., Colchester)
- Dollar General (1032 Prim Rd., Colchester)
- Dollar General (63 Creek Farm Plaza, Colchester)
- Engleberth Construction (150 Watertower Circle, Colchester)
- Fab-Tech Inc. (480 Hercules Dr., Colchester)
- Gadue's Dry Cleaning (63 Creek Farm Plaza, Colchester)
- Hampton Inn (42 Lower Mountain View Drive, Colchester)
- Holy Cross Senior Center (468 Church Road, Colchester)
- Mike's Auto Parts (794 West Lakeshore Dr. #2, Colchester)
- New York Life Insurance Co. (105 West View Rd. #201, Colchester)
- People's United Bank (794 West Lakeshore Dr. #1, Colchester)
- Sparetime Bowling (215 Lower Mountain View Dr., Colchester)
- Studio Bellezza (127 Porters Point Rd., Colchester)
- Ace Hardware (15 Essex Way, Essex Center)
- Essex Outlet Cinemas (21 Essex Way, Essex Center)
- Hannaford's Supermarket (21A Essex Way Lang Farm, Essex Center)
- EDGE Sports & Fitness (4 Gauthier Dr., Essex Junction)
- Essex Family Dental (11 Market Place Drive, Essex Junction)
- Essex High School (2 Educational Dr., Essex Junction)
- Gadue's Dry Cleaning (30 Susie Wilson Road, Essex Junction)
- Mark BBQ (34 Park St. Ste 9, Essex Junction)
- New England Federal Credit Union (74 Pearl St., Essex Junction)
- Park Street Kuts (4 Pearl St. #106, Essex Junction)
- People's United Bank (2 Susie Wilson Road, Essex Junction)
- State Farm Insurance (159 Pearl Street Suite #3, Essex Junction)
- Summit Chiropractic Center (69 Center Road/Route 15, Essex Junction)
- UPS Store #3327 (4 Carmichael St. Ste 111, Essex Junction)
- Champlain Valley Union High School (369 CVU Rd., Hinesburg)
- Lantman's IGA (10618 Route 116, Hinesburg)
- National Bank of Middlebury (140 Commerce St., Hinesburg)
- Community Bank (205 Vermont 15, Jericho)
- Dollar General (265 VT Rt. 15, Jericho)
- Farrell Chiropractic (213 Vermont 15, Jericho)
- Jericho Market (364 VT Rt. 15, Jericho)
- Jerihill Ace Hardware (249 VT ROUTE 15, Jericho)
- Mount Mansfield Union High School (211 Browns Trace Road, Jericho)
- The Sewing Corner & Gifts (66 VT-15, Jericho)
- Ace Hardware (380 Route 7 South, Milton)
- Hannaford's Supermarket (259 Route 7 South, Milton)
- Husky Injection Molding (288 North Rd., Milton)
- Jenkins Auto Repair (26 River Street, Milton)
- Kinney Drugs (3 Centre Dr., Milton)
- Milton Chiropractic Center (165 Rt. 7 South, Milton)
- Milton Family Community Center (23 Villemaire Ln., Milton)
- Milton Town Offices (43 Bombardier Rd., Milton)
- Vermont Federal Credit Union (4 Center Street, Milton)
- Richmond Dentistry (72 Bridge St., Richmond)
- Ace Hardware (1961 Williston Rd., South Burlington)
- Audi South Burlington (1325 Shelburne Road, South Burlington)
- Avis Budget Car Group (1200 Airport Dr., South Burlington)
- DoubleTree by Hilton (870 Williston Rd., South Burlington)
- Edge Fitness Center (142 Twin Oaks Terrace, South Burlington)
- Edge Fitness Center (75 Eastwood Drive, South Burlington)
- Gadue's Dry Cleaning (1164 Williston Road, South Burlington)
- GameStop (155 Dorset St. h2, South Burlington)
- Goss Dodge Chrysler RAM (1485 Shelburne Rd., South Burlington)
- Goss Jeep (1650 Shelburne Rd., South Burlington)
- Green Mountain Sedation (118 Tilley Dr. #101, South Burlington)
- Hannaford's Supermarket (935 Shelburne Rd., South Burlington)
- Hannaford's Supermarket (U-Mall) (218 Dorset St., South Burlington)
- Heritage Ford (1580-1620 Shelburne Rd., South Burlington)
- Heritage Toyota (1620 Shelburne Rd, South Burlington)
- Jim's Sports (155 Dorset St. Ste E4, South Burlington)
- Kay Jewelers (155 Dorset St. Ste D24, South Burlington)
- Kidstructive Fun (155 Dorset St., South Burlington)
- Kinney Drugs (1653 Williston Rd., South Burlington)
- Kohl's (155 Dorset St. Ste A3, South Burlington)
- LensCrafters (155 Dorset St. Ste E1, South Burlington)
- Midas Muffler (60 Midas Dr., South Burlington)
- Nancy Jenkins Real Estate (140 Kennedy Drive Ste. 102, South Burlington)
- New England Federal Credit Union (1000 Shelburne Road, South Burlington)
- Planet Fitness (30 Community Dr., South Burlington)
- ReArch Company (88 Technology Park Way #2, South Burlington)
- Shearer Acura (1301 Shelburne Rd., South Burlington)
- Shearer VW of South Burlington (1030 Shelburne Rd., South Burlington)
- Spencer Gifts (155 Dorset St. Ste D7, South Burlington)
- UPS Store #1107 -- Blue Mall (150 Dorset St., South Burlington)
- Vermont Federal Credit Union (80 Midas Drive, South Burlington)
- WPTZ Channel 5 (30 Community Drive, South Burlington)
- Almartin Volvo Cars (85 Executive Drive, Shelburne)
- Dr's. Brandon & Crombach (2882 Shelburne Road, Shelburne)
- Gadue's Dry Cleaning SB Plaza (2989 Shelburne Road, Shelburne)
- Kinney Drugs (47 Executive Drive, Shelburne)
- Shelburne Athletic Club (166 Athletic Drive, Shelburne)
- Shelburne Chiropractic (3240 Shelburne Rd. #3, Shelburne)
- Shelburne Supermarket (20 Shopping Center Park, Shelburne)
- The Automaster (3328 Shelburne Rd., Shelburne)
- Dorothy Alling Memorial Library (21 Library Lane, Williston)
- E.J. Kids Klub (45 Avenue D, Williston)
- Hannaford's Supermarket (78 Marshall Ave., Williston)
- Heritage Flight (265 Aviation Ave., Williston)
- Kismet Place (378 Blair Park Rd., Williston)
- New England Air Systems (43 Krupp Dr., Williston)
- New England Federal Credit Union (141 Harvest Lane, Williston)
- People's United Bank (421 Blair Park, Williston)
- Simply Divine Cafe (426 Industrial Ave. Suite 155, Williston)
- Thomas Chittenden Health Care (586 Oak Hill Road, Williston)
- Town Cobbler (27 Taft Corners Shopping Center, Williston)
- UPS Store #3034 (34 Blair Park Rd., Williston)
- Williston Fire Dept. (7900 Williston Rd., Williston)
- Williston Sports & Edge Fitness (115 Wellness Dr., Williston)
- Bio-Tek (998 Tigan St., Winooski)
- Onion River Chiropractic (440 Main St., Winooski)
