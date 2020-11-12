With Thanksgiving right around the corner, here’s some ways you can help provide food to better others’ holidays.
Matt Lumsden Real Estate 3rd Annual Stuff-A-Truck Thanksgiving Food Drive
Where: Shaw’s in Williston, 71 Boxwood Street
When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 9 a.m. -- 2 p.m.
This food drive is to benefit the Heavenly Food Pantry.
Requested items are: Frozen turkeys, stuffing, canned veggies, canned meat and fish, canned fruit, canned meals, pasta and pasta sauce, boxed meals, juice, rice, cereal, feminine hygiene, diapers, toiletries, flour, and sugar.
IBM & Jazzercise Williston 2020 Food Drive
Where: Jazzercise Williston Fitness Center, 59 Day Lane
When: Friday, Nov. 13 from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 14 from 8-10 a.m.
This food drive is to benefit the Williston Food Shelf.
Milton Family Community Center’s Thanksgiving Packages
Where: 23 Villemaire Lane, Milton
When: Through Wednesday, Nov. 18
MFCC is putting together packages for people who pre-registered. You can donate a package, which includes a $10 gift card to a grocery store such as Hannaford, Price Chopper, or Shaw’s, to purchase meat, by purchasing the items and dropping them off at the community center. Find and print the shopping checklist here to bring with you; it will also be available at the customer service desk at the Hannaford in Milton.
Colchester Food Shelf Thanksgiving Donations
Where: 245 Main Street, Colchester
When: The food shelf is open for food drop off Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. -- 6 p.m. and Saturdays, Nov. 14 and 21, from 10 a.m. -- 1 p.m.
Request items: boxed scalloped potatoes, turkey gravy, green bean casserole ingredients (green beans, cream of mushroom soup, and French’s crispy fried onions), boxed stuffing mix, and cranberry sauce.
Feeding Chittenden’s Virtual Turkey Round-Up
Where: Online or by texting the word GIVE to 802-242-5953 to receive a prompt to make a donation
When: Anytime
Feeding Chittenden is calling on community support in order to feed 3,500 food insecure families this holiday season. The agency is asking supporters to make a virtual donation this year by visiting feedingchittenden.org or simply text the word GIVE to 802-242-5953. A donation of $25 will help feed a family of four! Donations received will be used to purchase Thanksgiving fixings such as turkeys, mashed potatoes, stuffing and potatoes. To learn more about how to volunteer or get involved, contact feedingchittenden.org.
To make a food donation in person, bring items to 228 North Winooski Ave. in Burlington from 10 a.m. -- 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Thanksgiving Meals for Essex Seniors
Where: Online
When: Through Nov. 22
Essex Rec is working with the Center for Technology, Essex and Essex Westford School District Food Service to provide 100 meals to seniors in the community. Seniors may purchase their own meal, or community members may purchase a meal anonymously to be provided to a senior. Each meal is $8 and includes a turkey dinner and dessert. To purchase for yourself (age 50+), a loved one, or to purchase a meal to be donated to a senior in need, please click on the turkey at essexrec.org/857/Thanksgiving-Meals-for-Essex-Seniors.
Feed Your Neighbor Food & Fund Drive
Where: Costco in Colchester, 218 Lower Mountain View Drive
When: Nov. 21
More details on this event will be provided as they become available.
