Wasington DC Capitol Building protest 1/6/2021

Protesters gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., Wednesday as Congress prepared to vote to certify the electoral college results from the Nov. 3 presidential election.

 Video from Vermonters for Vermont via Facebook

Vermonters are taking to social media to share their reactions to the protests that are occurring on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

Democrats and Republicans alike are sharing their disappointment and their fear.

Here's what people are saying on Twitter:

Rep. Peter Welch reported at 2:25 p.m. that the House and Senate chambers had been locked down. “Everything seems safe,” he said.

About 15 minutes later, Welch shared that tear gas had been fired in the Capitol Building’s Rotunda, and that all representatives were being told to put on gas masks.

At 5:44 p.m., Gov. Phil Scott called on President Donald Trump to resign or for his cabinet or for Congress to remove him from office.

Reactions from other notable Vermonters:

Sen. Kesha Ram, represents Chittenden County in the Vermont State Senate

Don Turner, former Vermont House minority leader and state representative from Milton

Rep. Seth Chase, state representative for Colchester

Dylan Giambatista, former state representative from Essex

Attorney General TJ Donovan

Tim Ashe, former president of the Vermont Senate

Jeffrey Bartley, former executive director of the Vermont Republican Party

Mike Pieciak, Vermont Financial Regulation Commissioner

Levi Sanders, son of Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Corey Parent, represents Franklin County and Alburgh in the Vermont State Senate

