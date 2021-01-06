Vermonters are taking to social media to share their reactions to the protests that are occurring on Wednesday in Washington D.C.
Democrats and Republicans alike are sharing their disappointment and their fear.
Here's what people are saying on Twitter:
Rep. Peter Welch reported at 2:25 p.m. that the House and Senate chambers had been locked down. “Everything seems safe,” he said.
Update from the House Chamber. pic.twitter.com/7SF5vnPGeQ— Rep. Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) January 6, 2021
About 15 minutes later, Welch shared that tear gas had been fired in the Capitol Building’s Rotunda, and that all representatives were being told to put on gas masks.
Update: gas masks are being prepared pic.twitter.com/6TYWImnoK3— Rep. Peter Welch (@PeterWelch) January 6, 2021
At 5:44 p.m., Gov. Phil Scott called on President Donald Trump to resign or for his cabinet or for Congress to remove him from office.
This is a very disturbing time for our nation. What we are seeing today at the U.S. Capitol is not a peaceful protest – it is an unacceptable attack on our democracy. 1/— Governor Phil Scott (@GovPhilScott) January 6, 2021
Reactions from other notable Vermonters:
Sen. Kesha Ram, represents Chittenden County in the Vermont State Senate
We have seen enough to know we cannot let this escalate over the next 14 days. It is time for people of conscience to call on our #VT federal delegation to invoke the 25th Amendment. @WelchForVT @PatrickLeahy @SenSanders I hope you are weighing this once safe. #vtpoli— Kesha Ram (@KeshaRam) January 6, 2021
Don Turner, former Vermont House minority leader and state representative from Milton
What is happening in D.C. is not only unacceptable, it is morally disgraceful and clearly beyond dangerous. Peaceful protest is one thing, but sieging the capitol and engaging in violent behavior is abhorrent to our basic values and sensibilities. This *must* stop immediately.— DonTurnerforVT (@DonTurnerforVT) January 6, 2021
Rep. Seth Chase, state representative for Colchester
we have insurgents actively laying siege to the US capitol in an effort to tear down what's left of our republic.— Seth Chase (@chase4vt) January 6, 2021
Dylan Giambatista, former state representative from Essex
This is a terrifying photo from the Capitol that features a painting of Vermont Senator Justin Smith Morrill, who staunchly defended our country during secession & the Civil War. What would Morrill say to Vermonters today? We must repair our country. #vtpoli https://t.co/D7WDP2ex1e— Dylan Giambatista (@VT_Dylan) January 6, 2021
Attorney General TJ Donovan
Completely shocking, unacceptable and Un-American behavior by Trump supporters to storm the US Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying the election results. We are governed by the rule of law, not by violence. We debate, we vote & we follow the will of the people— AG TJ Donovan (@TJforVermont) January 6, 2021
Tim Ashe, former president of the Vermont Senate
At this time, I hope the @VTNationalGuard is readying to be deployed to the Capitol if called upon. If reports of gunshots at the Capitol are accurate, this craziness needs to be stopped right now.— Tim Ashe (@TimAsheVT) January 6, 2021
Jeffrey Bartley, former executive director of the Vermont Republican Party
How I feel as a Vermont Republican. pic.twitter.com/LBhKk1Suah— Jeffrey Bartley (@JeffreyBartley) January 6, 2021
Why is it the @NHGOP, @GOPChairwoman, @DonTurnerforVT, @VTHouseGOP, almost every state GOP... Virtuslly every Republican leader has denounced what has happened today. Why is the @vtgop silent?— Jeffrey Bartley (@JeffreyBartley) January 6, 2021
Mike Pieciak, Vermont Financial Regulation Commissioner
Pray that this insanity ends safely without anyone being hurt 🙏 and then pray for the healing of our county. Truly unbelievable. https://t.co/O5RKMsg3BM— Mike Pieciak (@MikePieciak) January 6, 2021
Levi Sanders, son of Sen. Bernie Sanders
I just spoke with my father and he ok in the midst of this insanity and ugliness.— Levi Sanders (@Celentra) January 6, 2021
Sen. Corey Parent, represents Franklin County and Alburgh in the Vermont State Senate
#vtpoli pic.twitter.com/cAglntdMD9— Corey Parent (@CoreyParent) January 6, 2021
