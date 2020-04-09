MONTPELIER — The Vermont Dept. of Health is asking Vermonters to wear a cloth mask when there is a chance they will come into contact with others in order to protect themselves and other people from COVID-19.
The coronavirus which causes the upper respiratory infection is readily transmitted and can spread before an infected person shows symptoms. The virus can spread in droplets produced when someone breaths, speaks or clears their throat.
While COVID-19 doesn’t require hospitalization for 80 percent of those exposed, it can be fatal in the elderly and those with other health problems, Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s Health Commissioner, has explained during thrice-weekly public updates.
The public is being asked to don cloth masks and leave the medical masks for those in the health care profession.
Wearing a mask is not a substitute for social distancing, DOH said. Vermonters should still remain six feet away from other people even when wearing a mask. They should also continue to wash hands frequently with soap for 20 seconds at a time.
Children under age 2 and those unable to remove the mask without assistance should not wear them. Anyone having trouble breathing should also not wear a mask.
A cloth mask should fit securely over the moth and nose. Bandanas and scarves can be used as long as they cover the nose and mouth.
Cloth masks should be washed daily by machine or by hand with detergent.
DOH says cloth face coverings should:
- fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face.
- be secured with ties or ear loops.
- include multiple layers of fabric.
- allow for breathing without restriction.
- be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
In addition, user should take care to:
- Not to touch your eyes, nose and mouth when removing it.
- Immediately wash your hands after removing it.
- Don’t put it where others can touch it or on counter tops or table.